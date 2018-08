Newly elected Mexican Congresswoman is kidnapped

Newly elected Mexican Congresswoman Norma Azucena Rodríguez Zamora has been kidnapped at gunpoint on a highway in the state of Hidalgo, in central Mexico.

According to the BBC, two men shot at Ms Rodríguez’s car, injuring an assistant and the driver and causing the vehicle to flip over.

The gunmen –believed to be working for a drug gang– pulled Ms Rodríguez from the car and forced her into their vehicle.

She was elected to represent the state of Veracruz, which neighbors Hidalgo state, in the July 1 election. Rodríguez was due to take up office on September 1.

Before running for Congress, Ms Rodríguez served as mayor of the town of Tihuatlán in Veracruz, one of the most dangerous states in Mexico, both for politicians and journalists.

Her kidnapping comes a month after Genaro Negrete Urbano, the mayor of Hidalgo’s district Naupan, was kidnapped. His body was found earlier this month. He had been shot dead.

The motive for his killing is yet unknown, but politicians who seem to interfere with gang’s businesses, tend to be targeted.

The 2018 electoral campaign election was one of the deadliest in Mexico’s history, which has been a continuation of a spiral of violence that has engulfed the country during the last three years.

Mexico’s president-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador has made violence one of the most pressing topics of his administration. He is due to take office December 1.