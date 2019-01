Nicolas Maduro says he is breaking diplomatic relations with United States

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday that he’s breaking diplomatic relations with the United States after the Trump administration recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president.

Reuters reports that speaking to supporters outside the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, socialist leader Maduro said he would give U.S. diplomatic personnel 72 hours to leave Venezuela.

Canada has also joined the U.S. in recognizing Guaido as interim president, after Trump invited allies to do the same.

Caracas, Venezuela’s capital, is currently seeing protests to end the socialist regime of Maduro.