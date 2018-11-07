Nicole Galloway wins re-election as state auditor, making her only Democrat to win statewide office

State Auditor Nicole Galloway defeated Republican Saundra McDowell, making her the only Democrat holding a statewide office. In the highest-profile race in the state, Sen. Claire McCaskill was unseated by Republican Josh Hawley.

Galloway said after her victory Tuesday: “To me what this election says is that folks believe in accountability. They believe that Jefferson City needs someone that will call the alls and strikes and call out corruption when it happens and hold those accountable for their actions.”

Galloway won with 50 percent of the vote compared to McDowell’s 45 percent.

The St. Louis Public Radio reports that this is the first time that Galloway has been elected to office, after being appointed to fill the seat of Tom Schweich in 2015, after his passing.

“What people said through their votes tonight is that they want a qualified, independent watchdog fighting for them at every level of government. I have a track record of that and that’s what I will absolutely continue to do,” said Galloway.

Some speculate that this victory could set up Galloway for a run for governor in 2020. However, she stated that it is her job as state auditor what she’s focused on, and what she wants, at the moment.

“I ran for state auditor because I want to be state auditor,” she said. “I am passionate about this work. We have gotten results over the last three and a half years and I want to continue to do that. I love this work in the auditor’s office.”