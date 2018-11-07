Nicole Galloway wins re-election as state auditor, making her only Democrat to win statewide office

State Auditor Nicole Galloway defeated Republican Saundra McDowell, making her the only Democrat holding a statewide office. In the highest-profile race in the state, Sen. Claire McCaskill was unseated by Republican Josh Hawley.
Galloway said after her victory Tuesday: “To me what this election says is that folks believe in accountability. They believe that Jefferson City needs someone that will call the alls and strikes and call out corruption when it happens and hold those accountable for their actions.”
Galloway won with 50 percent of the vote compared to McDowell’s 45 percent.
The St. Louis Public Radio reports that this is the first time that Galloway has been elected to office, after being appointed to fill the seat of Tom Schweich in 2015, after his passing.
“What people said through their votes tonight is that they want a qualified, independent watchdog fighting for them at every level of government. I have a track record of that and that’s what I will absolutely continue to do,” said Galloway.
Some speculate that this victory could set up Galloway for a run for governor in 2020. However, she stated that it is her job as state auditor what she’s focused on, and what she wants, at the moment.
“I ran for state auditor because I want to be state auditor,” she said. “I am passionate about this work. We have gotten results over the last three and a half years and I want to continue to do that. I love this work in the auditor’s office.”
Nicole Galloway gana reelección como auditora del estado, única demócrata en ganar una oficina estatal
La auditora estatal Nicole Galloway derrotó a la republicana Saundra McDowell, convirtiéndola en la única demócrata con una oficina estatal. En la carrera de más alto perfil en el estado, la senadora Claire McCaskill fue derrotada por el republicano Josh Hawley.
Galloway dijo después de su victoria el martes: “Para mí, lo que dice esta elección es que la gente cree en la responsabilidad. Creen que Jefferson City necesita a alguien que esté atenta, que señale la corrupción cuando ocurra y que responsabilice a los culpables de sus acciones”.
Galloway ganó con el 50 por ciento de los votos en comparación con el 45 por ciento de McDowell.
La radio pública de St. Louis informa que esta es la primera vez que Galloway ha sido elegida para el cargo después de haber sido designada para ocupar el lugar de Tom Schweich en 2015, después de su fallecimiento.
“Lo que la gente dijo a través de sus votos de esta noche es que quieren un guardián calificado e independiente que luche por ellos en todos los niveles del gobierno. Tengo un historial de eso y eso es lo que absolutamente continuaré haciendo”, dijo Galloway.
Algunos especulan que esta victoria podría preparar a Galloway para una candidatura a gobernadora en 2020. Sin embargo, afirmó que es su trabajo como auditora del estado en lo que está concentrada y lo que quiere en este momento.
“Me postulé para el auditora estatal porque quiero ser auditora estatal”, dijo. “Me apasiona este trabajo. Hemos obtenido resultados en los últimos tres años y medio y quiero seguir haciéndolo. Me encanta este trabajo en la oficina de la auditora”.