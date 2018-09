Nike’s campaign with Colin Kaepernick divides the United States

Nike’s new campaign featuring the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, closes with the line: “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.”

The campaign has been boycotted by people who disagree with Kaepernick’s views on patriotism and police brutality against African Americans, and videos of people burning their Nike clothes or cutting the logo off their apparel have gone viral.

Nike shares dropped three percent on Tuesday as polarization continues to be the norm in Trump’s America.

However, Fergus Hay, CEO of Leagues Delaney Advertising Agency, has a particular point of view regarding Nike’s campaign that many others would see as a judgment in error.

Talking to Euronews, Hay said: “All of the data shows that the youth market globally, but particularly in America, want their global super brands to have a point of view. And Nike have done this since their inception in the 1970s, their brand has been built on American values of progression, achievement, self-expression and individuality. So this isn’t really a campaign, it’s a continuation of their brand equity for forty years plus. Nike have chosen to take a knee with the youth generation of America, rather than put their hands on their hearts for Trump’s version of America.”

Kaepernick became famous in 2016 when he started the #TakeaKnee movement that resonated with people all over the country, while alienating many others. The quarterback said at the time: “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.” Images of Kapernick kneeling during the national anthem before NFL games circulated the news for weeks. Many other African-American players soon followed.

Kapernick’s main critic has been president Donald Trump, who has called the athlete “unpatriotic” and worse, as he called those who chose to participate in the protests “sons of bitches” and called on NFL League Commissioner Roger Goodell to punish them.

Yesterday, Trump said the Nike campaign sends “a terrible message.”