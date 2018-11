Nissan set to fire Carlos Ghosn after arrest for alleged financial misconduct

Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested on Monday for alleged financial misconduct and will be fired from the board this week.

Ghosn is also chairman and chief executive of Nissan’s French partner Renault, and he had been long-hailed as the responsible for rescuing the Japanese carmaker from close to bankruptcy.

Reuters reports that an international investigation by Nissan revealed that Ghosn engaged in wrongdoing including personal use of company money and under-reported for years how much he was earning.

Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa said too much power had been concentrated on Ghosn, one of the most recognized names in the global car industry.

Saikawa said a news conference: “To have so greatly violated the trust of many, I feel full of disappointment and regret. It’s not just disappointment, but a stronger feeling of outrage, and for me, despondency.”

Saikawa said he would propose at a board meeting on Thursday to remove Ghosn and Representative director Greg Kelly, who was also accused of financial misconduct.

Renault shares tumbled 11 percent in Paris, while Nissan’s German-listed securities dropped 10 percent.