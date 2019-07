Nissan will cut over 10,000 jobs globally

A person close to Nissan said on Wednesday that the automaker plans to expand job cuts to over 10,000 to help turn around its business.

Reuters reports that the global plan includes the 4,800 job cuts announced in May and will mostly be at factories overseas with low utilization rates, the person said.

Nissan declined to comment on the matter.

Nissan has been facing problems since the arrest of its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, who was charged with financial misconduct.

Current Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa has also faced leadership questions, given that he was groomed for leadership by Ghosn. Saikawa has also been unable to halt falling sales in the United States, one of its biggest overseas markets.

Another problem facing Nissan is its fractured relations with its French partner, Renault, after the corruption scandal. The French automaker has sought more control within Nissan.

The extended job cuts were first retried by Kyodo late on Tuesday.