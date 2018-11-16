No Brexit renegotiation, say European leaders

European leaders have dismissed talk of renegotiating the draft Brexit deal and warned that the United Kingdom’s political situation could make a “no-deal” more likely.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said there was “no question” of reopening talks as a document was “on the table.”

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said there was a need by Europe to prepare for a no-deal because of UK “uncertainty”.

The European Union plans to approve the Brexit agreement on November 25, however leaders admitted that there is much ground to cover after the UK Prime Minister Theresa May won backing on Wednesday from her cabinet.

“We still have a long road ahead of us on both sides,” the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said.

What’s casting doubt on the agreement reached are news of resignations from Mrs. May’s cabinet, including the UK’s Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, which has prompted European leaders to say that Britain may still leave without a deal.

Merkel said: “We have a document on the table that Britain and the EU 27 have agreed to, so for me there is no question at the moment whether we negotiate further,” she said.

Philippe echoed Merkel’s sentiment: “It will escape no one that the current political situation in Britain could fuel uncertainty,” he said.