No Brexit renegotiation, say European leaders

European leaders have dismissed talk of renegotiating the draft Brexit deal and warned that the United Kingdom’s political situation could make a “no-deal” more likely.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said there was “no question” of reopening talks as a document was “on the table.”
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said there was a need by Europe to prepare for a no-deal because of UK “uncertainty”.
The European Union plans to approve the Brexit agreement on November 25, however leaders admitted that there is much ground to cover after the UK Prime Minister Theresa May won backing on Wednesday from her cabinet.
“We still have a long road ahead of us on both sides,” the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said.
What’s casting doubt on the agreement reached are news of resignations from Mrs. May’s cabinet, including the UK’s Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, which has prompted European leaders to say that Britain may still leave without a deal.
Merkel said: “We have a document on the table that Britain and the EU 27 have agreed to, so for me there is no question at the moment whether we negotiate further,” she said.
Philippe echoed Merkel’s sentiment: “It will escape no one that the current political situation in Britain could fuel uncertainty,” he said.
No habrá renegociación de Brexit, dicen líderes europeos
Líderes europeos han rechazado hablar de renegociar el borrador del acuerdo Brexit y advirtieron que la situación política del Reino Unido podría hacer que un “no acuerdo” sea más probable.
La canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, dijo que no había “ninguna duda” de reabrir las conversaciones, ya que el documento estaba “sobre la mesa”.
El primer ministro francés, Edouard Philippe, dijo que era necesario que Europa se preparara para un acuerdo por la “incertidumbre” del Reino Unido.
La Unión Europea planea aprobar el acuerdo Brexit el 25 de noviembre, sin embargo, los líderes admitieron que hay mucho terreno que cubrir después de que la primera ministra del Reino Unido, Theresa May, obtuviera el respaldo de su gabinete el miércoles.
“Todavía tenemos un largo camino por delante en ambos lados”, dijo el negociador principal del Brexit de la UE, Michel Barnier.
Las dudas sobre el acuerdo alcanzado son las noticias de renuncias del gabinete de la Sra. May, incluido el Secretario de Brexit del Reino Unido, Dominic Raab, que ha llevado a los líderes europeos a decir que Gran Bretaña todavía puede irse sin un acuerdo.
Merkel dijo: “Tenemos un documento sobre la mesa que Gran Bretaña y la UE 27 han acordado, por lo que para mí no hay duda en este momento si negociamos más”, dijo.
Philippe se hizo eco del sentimiento de Merkel: “No escapará a nadie de que la situación política actual en Gran Bretaña podría alimentar la incertidumbre”, dijo.