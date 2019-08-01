No clear winner on second Democratic debate night; Biden and Harris fend off attacks

The second night of the second round of Democratic debates turned out to be murkier than expected. It was clear coming into the second debate that contenders would try to chip away at frontrunner Biden’s lead, particularly after that strategy proved fruitful for Sen. Kamala Harris in the first debate, but there wasn’t a clear winner as Harris also took heat for her record as California’s Attorney General.
Sen. Cory Booker, Julian Castro, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Harris and Mayor Bill De Blasio all went after former vice president Joe Biden on his legislative record and policies as presidential contender. But perhaps the most effective attack of the night was not directed at Biden but at Harris, and came from Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, of Hawaii.
Gabbard went after Harris for defending the death penalty in California. Harris, indirectly, said Gabbard’s claims weren’t true, but pundits and experts after the debate pointed out that while she did come out against the death penalty while she was a civil servant in San Francisco, she had the opportunity to eliminate the death penalty on the state level when she was attorney general, and she refused to do so.
Several experts and viewers also noted that the second night of debates focused more on attacks, which might hurt the nominee that the Democrats eventually nominate. CNN, the host network of this second debates, was also criticized for framing its questions in such a way that would pit candidates against each other.
All in all, while it seems that the results of this second round of debates might not substantively change the Democratic field as it is too early in the race, Warren might benefit and see her popularity increase as she was widely considered the winner of the first debate, while both Harris and Biden, two of the other top-tier candidates, might have suffered some scratches.
No hay ganador claro en segunda noche de debate demócrata; Biden y Harris rechazan ataques
La segunda noche de la segunda ronda de debates demócratas resultó más oscura de lo esperado. Estaba claro al entrar en el segundo debate que los contendientes tratarían de reducir el liderazgo de Biden, especialmente después de que esa estrategia resultó fructífera para la senadora Kamala Harris en el primer debate, pero no hubo un claro ganador, ya que Harris también se enfureció. su registro como Fiscal General de California.
El senador Cory Booker, Julián Castro, la senadora Kirsten Gillibrand, Harris y el alcalde Bill De Blasio fueron tras el ex vicepresidente Joe Biden en su historial legislativo y sus políticas como candidato presidencial. Pero quizás el ataque más efectivo de la noche no fue dirigido a Biden, sino a Harris, y vino del representante Tulsi Gabbard, de Hawai.
Gabbard fue tras Harris por defender la pena de muerte en California. Harris, indirectamente, dijo que las afirmaciones de Gabbard no eran ciertas, pero expertos y expertos después del debate señalaron que si bien ella se declaró en contra de la pena de muerte mientras era funcionaria en San Francisco, tuvo la oportunidad de eliminarla. a nivel estatal cuando era fiscal general, y se negó a hacerlo.
Varios expertos y espectadores también señalaron que la segunda noche de debates se centró más en los ataques, lo que podría perjudicar al candidato que los demócratas eventualmente nominarán. CNN, la red anfitriona de este segundo debate, también fue criticada por formular sus preguntas de tal manera que enfrentaría a los candidatos entre sí.
En general, si bien parece que los resultados de esta segunda ronda de debates podrían no cambiar sustancialmente el campo demócrata, ya que es demasiado temprano en la carrera, Warren podría beneficiarse y ver aumentar su popularidad, ya que fue ampliamente considerada como la ganadora de la primera. debate, mientras que Harris y Biden, dos de los otros candidatos de primer nivel, podrían haber sufrido algunos rasguños.