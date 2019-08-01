No clear winner on second Democratic debate night; Biden and Harris fend off attacks

The second night of the second round of Democratic debates turned out to be murkier than expected. It was clear coming into the second debate that contenders would try to chip away at frontrunner Biden’s lead, particularly after that strategy proved fruitful for Sen. Kamala Harris in the first debate, but there wasn’t a clear winner as Harris also took heat for her record as California’s Attorney General.

Sen. Cory Booker, Julian Castro, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Harris and Mayor Bill De Blasio all went after former vice president Joe Biden on his legislative record and policies as presidential contender. But perhaps the most effective attack of the night was not directed at Biden but at Harris, and came from Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, of Hawaii.

Gabbard went after Harris for defending the death penalty in California. Harris, indirectly, said Gabbard’s claims weren’t true, but pundits and experts after the debate pointed out that while she did come out against the death penalty while she was a civil servant in San Francisco, she had the opportunity to eliminate the death penalty on the state level when she was attorney general, and she refused to do so.

Several experts and viewers also noted that the second night of debates focused more on attacks, which might hurt the nominee that the Democrats eventually nominate. CNN, the host network of this second debates, was also criticized for framing its questions in such a way that would pit candidates against each other.

All in all, while it seems that the results of this second round of debates might not substantively change the Democratic field as it is too early in the race, Warren might benefit and see her popularity increase as she was widely considered the winner of the first debate, while both Harris and Biden, two of the other top-tier candidates, might have suffered some scratches.