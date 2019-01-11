No death penalty for suspect in Catholic Supply store case, says St. Louis County prosecutor

St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell says he won’t seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing a woman and sexually assaulting two others inside a Catholic Supply store.
Bell told The Associated Press through a statement that he will seek life in prison without the possibility of parole for Thomas Bruce, the suspect in the case.
KRCGTV and The St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that Bruce was charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the Nov. 19 attack at the Catholic Supply store near the St. Louis suburb of Ballwin. Authorities said he fatally shot 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt when she refused his sexual demands.
Bell had expressed his opposition to the death penalty while campaigning last year. Bell defeated 28-year incumbent Bob McCulloch.
According to local sources, James G’Sell, a deacon at Schmidt’s church speaking on behalf of her family, says Schmidt’s husband supports Bell’s decision.
No habrá pena de muerte para sospechoso en caso de tienda católica de suministros, dice fiscal de condado de St. Louis
El fiscal del condado de St. Louis, Wesley Bell, dice que no buscará la pena de muerte para el hombre acusado de matar a una mujer y agredir sexualmente a otras dos personas dentro de una tienda de suministros católicos.
Bell dijo a The Associated Press a través de una declaración que buscará cadena perpetua sin posibilidad de libertad condicional para Thomas Bruce, el sospechoso en el caso.
KRCGTV y The St. Louis Post-Dispatch informaron que Bruce fue acusado de asesinato en primer grado y otros delitos en el ataque del 19 de noviembre en la tienda Catholic Supply cerca del suburbio de Ballwin en St. Louis. Las autoridades dijeron que disparó fatalmente a Jamie Schmidt, de 53 años, cuando ella rechazó sus demandas sexuales.
Bell había expresado su oposición a la pena de muerte mientras hacía campaña el año pasado. Bell derrotó al titular de 28 años Bob McCulloch.
Según fuentes locales, James G’Sell, un diácono en la iglesia de Schmidt que habla en nombre de su familia, dice que el esposo de Schmidt apoya la decisión de Bell.