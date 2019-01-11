No death penalty for suspect in Catholic Supply store case, says St. Louis County prosecutor

St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell says he won’t seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing a woman and sexually assaulting two others inside a Catholic Supply store.

Bell told The Associated Press through a statement that he will seek life in prison without the possibility of parole for Thomas Bruce, the suspect in the case.

KRCGTV and The St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that Bruce was charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the Nov. 19 attack at the Catholic Supply store near the St. Louis suburb of Ballwin. Authorities said he fatally shot 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt when she refused his sexual demands.

Bell had expressed his opposition to the death penalty while campaigning last year. Bell defeated 28-year incumbent Bob McCulloch.

According to local sources, James G’Sell, a deacon at Schmidt’s church speaking on behalf of her family, says Schmidt’s husband supports Bell’s decision.