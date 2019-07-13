No means no!
BY ISMAEL CALA
@Cala
@Cala
I have always been passionate about listening. The reflections I presented in the book “The power of listening” show that human beings are still far from appreciating the value of listening and respecting the ideas of others. The ability to listen with attention, feeling and critical discernment is a magical ability and the basis of all effective relationships, both personal and social or political.
Today it is easy to find political leaders who do not listen. Some people stand out to whom the citizens have clearly said “no”, but insist on not knowing the reality. The consequences of their irrational acts could be devastating because they do not understand that it is not!
Almost all of us find it difficult to say “no”, due to the difficulty of changing mentalities, unlearning and admitting our own right to be as we want, without external impositions. The great Colombian writer Gabriel García Márquez affirmed: “The most important thing I learned after 40 years was to say no when it is not”. Once we understand it, we have to convince others to respect our decisions.
The negative examples are too many. Nicolás Maduro, whom Venezuela said “no” to elect a National Assembly with an opposition majority, violates the laws to ignore it. The government of Cuba, which millions have said “no” to “vote with their feet” and flee, now wants to approve a new continuist Constitution. Evo Morales, who lost the referendum to re-elect himself, insists on ignoring the popular clamor of Bolivians. President Donald Trump, who does not raise funds to raise the wall, now threatens to look for them through questionable formulas.
Not knowing how to listen or simulate deafness complicates all the tragedies that humanity suffers today. The rulers are supposed to be citizens, but they do not respect it. Instead of setting the example, they contribute to aggravating the three serious problems that plague the world: selfishness, apathy and greed.
As “The Book of James” says, “all of you must be ready to listen, instead you must be slow to speak and to get angry (…) humbly accept the message that has been sown, because that message has the power to save them. Just listen to the message, you have to put it into practice … “.
www.IsmaelCala.com
Twitter: @cala
Instagram: ismaelcala
Facebook: Ismael Cala
Twitter: @cala
Instagram: ismaelcala
Facebook: Ismael Cala
¡No es no!
POR ISMAEL CALA
Siempre he sido un apasionado de la escucha. Las reflexiones que expuse en el libro “El poder de escuchar” demuestran que los seres humanos aún estamos lejos de apreciar el valor de escuchar y de respetar las ideas de los demás. La habilidad para oír con atención, sentimiento y discernimiento crítico es una capacidad mágica y la base de todas las relaciones efectivas, tanto personales como sociales o políticas.
Hoy es fácil hallar a líderes políticos que no escuchan. Sobresalen algunos a quienes los ciudadanos han dicho claramente “no”, pero insisten en desconocer la realidad. Las consecuencias de sus actos irracionales podrían ser devastadoras porque no entienden que ¡no es no!
A casi todos nos cuesta decir “no”, por la dificultad de cambiar mentalidades, desaprender y admitir el derecho propio a ser como queremos, sin imposiciones externas. El gran escritor colombiano Gabriel García Márquez afirmaba: “Lo más importante que aprendí después de los 40 años fue a decir no cuando es no”. Una vez lo entendemos, nos corresponde convencer a otros de que respeten nuestras decisiones.
Los ejemplos negativos sobran. Nicolás Maduro, al que Venezuela dijo “no” al elegir una Asamblea Nacional de mayoría opositora, viola las leyes para desconocerla. El gobierno de Cuba, al que millones han dicho “no” al “votar con los pies” y huir, ahora quiere aprobar una nueva Constitución continuista. Evo Morales, que perdió el referéndum para reelegirse, insiste en desoír el clamor popular de los bolivianos. El presidente Donald Trump, que no consigue fondos para levantar el muro, ahora amenaza con buscarlos a través de fórmulas cuestionables.
No saber escuchar o simular sordera complica todas las tragedias que hoy padece la humanidad. Los gobernantes se deben supuestamente a la ciudadanía, pero no la respetan. En vez de dar el ejemplo, contribuyen a agravar los tres graves problemas que azotan al mundo: el egoísmo, la apatía y la avaricia.
Como dice “El Libro de Santiago”, “todos ustedes deben estar listos para escuchar; en cambio deben ser lentos para hablar y para enojarse (…) Acepten humildemente el mensaje que ha sido sembrado; pues ese mensaje tiene poder para salvarlos. Pero no basta con oír el mensaje; hay que ponerlo en práctica…”.
Como dice “El Libro de Santiago”, “todos ustedes deben estar listos para escuchar; en cambio deben ser lentos para hablar y para enojarse (…) Acepten humildemente el mensaje que ha sido sembrado; pues ese mensaje tiene poder para salvarlos. Pero no basta con oír el mensaje; hay que ponerlo en práctica…”.