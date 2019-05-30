North Korea accuses U.S. of “evil ambition”

North Korea accused the United States on Wednesday of showing bad faith in negotiations by conducting nuclear and missile tests and military drills as part of an “evil ambition” to conquer North Korea by force, while trying to appear to advocate dialogue.

The North Korean Foreign Ministry statement complained about U.S. sanctions, including the seizure of one of the country’s biggest cargo ships, and warned that “use of strength is not at all a monopoly of the United States.

Reuters reports that the statement, attributed to the Policy Research Director of the ministry’s Institute for American Studies, also attacked John Bolton, Trump’s national security adviser, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, of having “insulted the dignity of our supreme leadership and spitted out abusive language.”

The statement said: “The U.S. has thus showcased its ulterior intention that it seeks a strength-based solution of the issues, though outwardly it advocates for dialogue.”

“The U.S. should better bear in mind that its hostile acts will only bring about the result of adding tension to the already unstable Korean Peninsula and inviting adverse current”, the statement added.