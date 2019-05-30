North Korea accuses U.S. of “evil ambition”

North Korea accused the United States on Wednesday of showing bad faith in negotiations by conducting nuclear and missile tests and military drills as part of an “evil ambition” to conquer North Korea by force, while trying to appear to advocate dialogue.
The North Korean Foreign Ministry statement complained about U.S. sanctions, including the seizure of one of the country’s biggest cargo ships, and warned that “use of strength is not at all a monopoly of the United States.
Reuters reports that the statement, attributed to the Policy Research Director of the ministry’s Institute for American Studies, also attacked John Bolton, Trump’s national security adviser, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, of having “insulted the dignity of our supreme leadership and spitted out abusive language.”
The statement said: “The U.S. has thus showcased its ulterior intention that it seeks a strength-based solution of the issues, though outwardly it advocates for dialogue.”
“The U.S. should better bear in mind that its hostile acts will only bring about the result of adding tension to the already unstable Korean Peninsula and inviting adverse current”, the statement added.
Corea del Norte acusa a Estados Unidos de “ambición malvada”
Corea del Norte acusó a Estados Unidos el miércoles de mostrar mala fe en las negociaciones al realizar pruebas nucleares y de misiles y ejercicios militares como parte de una “ambición malvada” para conquistar Corea del Norte por la fuerza, al tiempo que trata de abogar por el diálogo.
La declaración del Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores de Corea del Norte se quejó de las sanciones de los Estados Unidos, incluida la incautación de uno de los buques de carga más grandes del país, y advirtió que “el uso de la fuerza no es en absoluto un monopolio de los Estados Unidos.
Reuters informa que la declaración, atribuida al Director de Investigación de Políticas del Instituto de Estudios Americanos del ministerio, también atacó a John Bolton, el asesor de seguridad nacional de Trump, y al Secretario de Estado Mike Pompeo, de haber “insultado la dignidad de nuestro liderazgo supremo y rechazado” lenguaje abusivo.”
La declaración dijo: “Los EE. UU. Han mostrado, por lo tanto, su intención ulterior de buscar una solución basada en la fortaleza de los problemas, aunque abiertamente aboga por el diálogo”.
“Los EE. UU. Deberían tener en cuenta que sus actos hostiles solo provocarán el resultado de agregar tensión a la ya inestable península de Corea e invitar a una corriente adversa”, agrega el comunicado.