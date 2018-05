North Korea cancels talks with South Korea after US-South Korea military drill

North Korea has cancelled Wednesday’s talks with South Korea after a joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States, which the North labeled a “provocation”.

The North’s official KCNA news agency released a statement casting doubt about the fate of the planned summit between presidents Kim Jong-Un and Donald Trump, which is scheduled to take place on June 12 in Singapore.

“The United States will also have to undertake careful deliberations about the fate of the planned North Korea-US summit in light of this provocative military ruckus jointly conducted with the South Korean authorities,” the KCNA report said.

Wednesday’s talks were meant to be a follow-up to the summit between the presidents of both North and South Korea, who surprised the world when they appeared together and announced their intentions for lasting peace in the peninsula, on April 27.

Representatives from both countries had planned to discuss further details of the agreements they had made at the historic summit, which include things like disposing of nuclear weapons in the Korean Peninsula and turning the armistice that ended the Korean War in 1953 into a peace treaty.

The White House said preparations for the summit are ongoing and nothing has changed regarding the meeting between Kim and Trump. “We will continue to plan the meeting,” a state department spokeswoman told reporters soon after the news of the cancelled talks broke.

The joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States have often angered North Korea, who have threatened with an “all-out offensive” in response to these military drills.

The latest drill – known as Max Thunder – involved some 100 warplanes, including an unspecified number of B-52 bombers and F-15K jets.

Both the United States and South Korea have always insisted that the drills are for defense purposes only and based out of a mutual defense agreement both countries signed in 1953, after the Korean War.