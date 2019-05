North Korea launches missiles, US announces ship seizure

North Korea fired two short-range missiles on Thursday in its second test in less than a week, while the United States said it had seized a North Korean cargo ship as tensions mount between the two countries.

President Donald Trump said “nobody is happy” with the situation, but remained open for more talks with North Korea. Meanwhile, South Korea said the missile tests were worrisome and likely a protest against Trump for refusing to ease economic sanctions on North Korea.

Reuters reports that North Korea has effectively pulled back from engaging with Washington since the Hanoi meeting between Kim Jong Un and Trump ended without an agreement.

Trump told reporters on Thursday: “The relationship continues… I know they want to negotiate, they’re talking about negotiating. But I don’t think they’re ready to negotiate.”

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said the United States were continuing to focus on diplomatic efforts.

“We’re going to stick to our diplomacy and as you all know we haven’t changed our operations or our posture and we’ll continue to generate the readiness we need in case diplomacy fails,” Shanahan told reporters outside the Pentagon.