North Korea urges US to change “hostile policy” on eve of summit anniversary

North Korean is calling on the United States to “withdraw its hostile policy” toward Pyongyang or agreements made at a landmark summit in Singapore a year ago might become “a blank sheet of paper.”
“The arrogant and unilateral U.S. policy will never work on the DPRK, which values sovereignty,” said a state news agency statement. North Korea’s official name is the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).
Reuters informs that the report said a four-point joint statement signed by Trump and Kim on June 12 last year pledging to work towards a new relationship “is in danger of being a blank sheet of paper because the US is turning a blind eye to its implementation.”
“…now is the time for the U.S. to withdraw its hostile policy concerning the DPRK,” the statement said.
Last week, Trump said he looked forward to seeing Kim at the appropriate time.
Corea del Norte insta a Estados Unidos a cambiar “política hostil” en vísperas de aniversario de cumbre
Corea del Norte está pidiendo a Estados Unidos que “retire su política hostil” hacia Pyongyang o que los acuerdos alcanzados en una cumbre histórica en Singapur hace un año puedan convertirse en “una hoja de papel en blanco”.
“La política arrogante y unilateral de los Estados Unidos nunca funcionará en la RPDC, que valora la soberanía”, dijo un comunicado de la agencia estatal de noticias. El nombre oficial de Corea del Norte es República Popular Democrática de Corea (RPDC).
Reuters informa que el informe dice que una declaración conjunta de cuatro puntos firmada por Trump y Kim el 12 de junio del año pasado, comprometiéndose a trabajar hacia una nueva relación “está en peligro de ser una hoja de papel en blanco porque EE. UU. Está haciendo la vista gorda a su implementación.”
“… ahora es el momento de que Estados Unidos retire su política hostil con respecto a la RPDC”, dice la declaración.
La semana pasada, Trump dijo que esperaba ver a Kim en el momento adecuado.