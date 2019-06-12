North Korea urges US to change “hostile policy” on eve of summit anniversary

North Korean is calling on the United States to “withdraw its hostile policy” toward Pyongyang or agreements made at a landmark summit in Singapore a year ago might become “a blank sheet of paper.”

“The arrogant and unilateral U.S. policy will never work on the DPRK, which values sovereignty,” said a state news agency statement. North Korea’s official name is the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Reuters informs that the report said a four-point joint statement signed by Trump and Kim on June 12 last year pledging to work towards a new relationship “is in danger of being a blank sheet of paper because the US is turning a blind eye to its implementation.”

“…now is the time for the U.S. to withdraw its hostile policy concerning the DPRK,” the statement said.

Last week, Trump said he looked forward to seeing Kim at the appropriate time.