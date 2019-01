North Korean diplomat on way to Washington

One of North Korea’s top negotiators is on his way to Washington to meet with United States officials ahead of a possible second summit between Kim Jong-un and president Donald Trump.

South Korean news outlets report that Kim Yong-chol is flying from Beijing to the United States, and is carrying a letter from the North Korean leader addressed to Trump.

The official is expected to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said.

The BBC reports that speculation is mounting that the second summit could be held in Vietnam.

General im Yong-chol is a former spymaster who is considered Kim Jong-un’s right hand man, and has emerged as North Korea’s lead negotiator in recent talks with the United States.

A controversial figure, Kim has been accused of masterminding attacks on South Korean warships during his time as military intelligence chief in 2010.

The last time he visited Washington, in June, he delivers a letter to Trump, ahead of the historic summit between the American and the North Korean leaders, which took place in Singapore.