North Korean official meets Trump at White House

A top North Korean nuclear envoy met president Donald Trump at the White House after engaging in talks with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday to discuss the groundwork for a second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Reuters reports that the visit of Kim Yong Chol, Pyongyang’s lead negotiator with the United States and a former spy chief, signaled a potential movement in a denuclearization effort that has stalled since the first United States-North Korea summit that took place in Singapore last year.

Kim Yong Chol and Pompeo posed together for photographs at a Washington hotel before talking for about 45 minutes. After that meeting, the White House said Trump hostel Kim Yong Chol in the Oval Office to “discuss relations between the two countries and continued progress on North Korea’s final, fully verified denuclearization.”

The State Department said after Friday’s meeting that Pompeo had a “good discussion” with Kim Yong Col “on efforts to make progress on commitments President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un made at their summit in Singapore.”