OAS rejects Nicaragua’s resolution asking for respect to “self-determination”

The OAS rejected Wednesday a resolution put forward by Nicaragua, in which it asked the international community to respect its “self-determination” and blamed “international terrorist groups” of instigating violence that has killed over 350 people over a three-month period.

The proposal was voted today during a Nicaragua’s Permanent Council’s special session, held in the OAS’ Washington headquarters.

Nicaragua’s chancellor, Denis Moncada, read the resolution’s proposal which urged “the international community, particularly Latin American and Caribbean countries, to respect Nicaragua’s self-determination to reestablish peace and security, without any kind of meddling.”

The proposal looked to respond to condemnation which, in the last few days, have voiced international organizations such as the European Union (EU) over the worsening of violence in attacks to the rebel city of Masaya and against Nicaragua’s National Autonomous Universety (UNAN), in Managua.

The resolution was rejected by 20 of the 34 OAS member countries, who voted against the resolution. Three countries voted in favor –Nicaragua, Venezuela and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, while eight countries abstained and three were absent, Bolivia among them.

Eighteen votes were needed to approve the resolution, a tool that serves the purpose of establishing the organization’s criteria over a continental matter.

Minutes before the Nicaragua-led initiative was voted on, the OAS had approved another resolution in which it asked Nicaraguan president Daniel Ortega’s administration to accept the proposal made to hin by the Catholic Church to move the 2021 elections ahead of time to March 2019.

The text was rejected by the government, accusing its detractors of “staging a coup” and claimed they were using dialogue, mediated by the Catholic Church, in order to “try to legitimize their criminal actions, armed actions against the civilian population and the police.”

Nicaragua’s government claimed those groups are “colluding with organized crime and terrorist international groups, in order to destabilize the State of Nicaragua.”

During the session, Moncada accused the United States as the one behind the “meddling,” which he says is taking place in Nicaragua.

