OAS rejects Nicaragua’s resolution asking for respect to “self-determination”

The OAS rejected Wednesday a resolution put forward by Nicaragua, in which it asked the international community to respect its “self-determination” and blamed “international terrorist groups” of instigating violence that has killed over 350 people over a three-month period.
The proposal was voted today during a Nicaragua’s Permanent Council’s special session, held in the OAS’ Washington headquarters.
Nicaragua’s chancellor, Denis Moncada, read the resolution’s proposal which urged “the international community, particularly Latin American and Caribbean countries, to respect Nicaragua’s self-determination to reestablish peace and security, without any kind of meddling.”
The proposal looked to respond to condemnation which, in the last few days, have voiced international organizations such as the European Union (EU) over the worsening of violence in attacks to the rebel city of Masaya and against Nicaragua’s National Autonomous Universety (UNAN), in Managua.
The resolution was rejected by 20 of the 34 OAS member countries, who voted against the resolution. Three countries voted in favor –Nicaragua, Venezuela and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, while eight countries abstained and three were absent, Bolivia among them.
Eighteen votes were needed to approve the resolution, a tool that serves the purpose of establishing the organization’s criteria over a continental matter.
Minutes before the Nicaragua-led initiative was voted on, the OAS had approved another resolution in which it asked Nicaraguan president Daniel Ortega’s administration to accept the proposal made to hin by the Catholic Church to move the 2021 elections ahead of time to March 2019.
The text was rejected by the government, accusing its detractors of “staging a coup” and claimed they were using dialogue, mediated by the Catholic Church, in order to “try to legitimize their criminal actions, armed actions against the civilian population and the police.”
Nicaragua’s government claimed those groups are “colluding with organized crime and terrorist international groups, in order to destabilize the State of Nicaragua.”
During the session, Moncada accused the United States as the one behind the “meddling,” which he says is taking place in Nicaragua.
(via NoticiasSin)
OEA rechaza resolución de Nicaragua pidiendo respeto a “autodeterminación”
La OEA rechazó hoy una resolución propuesta por Nicaragua en la que se pedía a la comunidad internacional respeto a su “auto-determinación” y se culpaba a “grupos internacionales terroristas” de instigar la violencia que ha dejado más de 350 muertos en tres meses.
La propuesta se votó hoy durante una sesión extraordinaria del Consejo Permanente sobre Nicaragua celebrada en la sede en Washington de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA).
Durante la cita, el canciller de Nicaragua, Denis Moncada, leyó la propuesta de resolución en la que se urgía “a la comunidad internacional, específicamente a los países de América Latina y el Caribe, a respetar la autodeterminación del Estado de Nicaragua para restablecer la paz y la seguridad, sin injerencias de ningún tipo”.
De esa forma, la iniciativa buscaba responder a la condena que, en los últimos días, han pronunciado organismos internacionales como la Unión Europea (UE) ante el recrudecimiento de la violencia con ataques a la ciudad rebelde de Masaya y contra la Universidad Nacional Autónoma de Nicaragua (UNAN), en Managua.
La resolución fue rechaza con el voto de 20 de los 34 países que son miembros activos de la OEA, mientras que tres votaron a favor (Nicaragua, Venezuela y San Vicente y las Granadinas) y se registraron ocho abstenciones y tres ausentes, entre ellos Bolivia.
Se requerían 18 votos para aprobar la resolución, instrumento que sirve para establecer el criterio del organismo sobre un asunto de interés continental.
Minutos antes de que se votara esa iniciativa impulsada por Nicaragua, la OEA había aprobado otra resolución en la que pedía al Gobierno del presidente nicaragüense, Daniel Ortega, que acepte la propuesta que le hizo la Iglesia católica de adelantar a marzo de 2019 las elecciones fijadas para 2021.
El texto rechazado llamaba “golpistas” a los opositores y consideraba que estaban usando el diálogo nacional, mediado por la Iglesia católica, para “tratar de legitimar sus acciones criminales, acciones armadas contra la población civil y policías”.
Al respecto, el Gobierno de Nicaragua consideraba que esos grupos están “coludidos con grupos internacionales de crimen organizado y terrorismo, para desestabilizar al Estado de Nicaragua”.
Durante la sesión, Moncada señaló a EE.UU. como responsable de la “injerencia” que, a su juicio, ocurre en Nicaragua.
(vía NoticiasSin)