Obama calls for rejecting language from leaders that “normalizes racist sentiments”

Former President Barack Obama released a statement on Monday condemning “language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders” that “normalizes racist sentiments.” Different news media outlets have reported that while the statement did not directly name President Trump, it’s a pointed remark following two mass shootings in the country in the span of 13 hours, one of which involved a white supremacist.

Obama said: “We should soundly reject language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments; leaders who demonize those who don’t look like us, or suggest that other people, including immigrants, threaten our way of life, or refer to other people as sub-human, or imply that America belongs to just one certain type of people.”

“It’s time for the overwhelming majority of Americans of goodwill, of every race and faith and political party, to say as much — clearly and unequivocally,” Obama added.

Obama’s statement was seen by many as a fierce condemnation of Trump’s hateful rhetoric, and prompted the former president to break the silence that he has usually kept since leaving office.

Texas natives and Democratic presidential candidates Beto O’Rourke and Julián Castro both thanked Obama for his statement on Twitter Monday.

Castro wrote: “Moral clarity form our last moral president. Thank you, Mr. President.”