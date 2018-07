Obama named “best president of their lifetime” by survey voters

A new Pew Research survey found that most Americans see Barack Obama as the best president of their lifetime.

The Democratic two-term president received 44 percent of the vote under a 1st and 2nd choice survey. 31% percent mentioned Obama as their top choice, while 13 percent placed him as their second choice, giving him a grand total of 44 percent.

Republican legend Ronald Reagan came in second, with 21% of those surveyed putting him as their top choice, and 10 percent placing him in second, for a grand total of 32%.

Current president Donald Trump came in fourth with a combined total of 19 percent. Democratic former president Bill Clinton gathered a total 33 percent.

It is worth noting that the generational gap is crucial in these polls, since it favors more recent presidents. That is why some of the presidents who are considered the best of all time, polled poorly, such as FDR, Kennedy and Eisenhower.

The party line divide also proved crucial as Democrats highly favored Obama and Clinton and Republicans favored Reagan and Trump. Millennials’ top choice was also Obama, with 62 percent, while more veteran generations favored Reagan.