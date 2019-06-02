Ocasio-Cortez returns to bartending to promote fair wages

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went back to taking orders at a restaurant and bartending on Friday to promote increased wages for restaurant servers and other workers whose main source of income are tips.

Reuters reports that the New York Democrat, who famously worked as a bartender before getting elected to Congress last year, bartended in promotion of the “Raise the Wage Act,” which would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and guarantee that minimum for tipped employees.

U.S. law exempts restaurant, nail salons and car washes from paying their tipped staff the minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, instead creating a “tip credit” of up to $5.12 per hour that allows them to pay as little as $2.13 per hour on the books.

Ocasio-Cortez told restaurant workers, customers and reporters at the Queensboro Restaurant in her New York City district that “any job that pays $2.13 per hour is not a job, it is indentured servitude.”

The National Restaurant Association has opposed the Raise the Wage Act, saying it would harm restaurant relying on margins between 3% and 6%, but supporters argue that restaurants are doing just fine in the seven states that mandate tipped employees receive the minimum wage.