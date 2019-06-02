Ocasio-Cortez returns to bartending to promote fair wages

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went back to taking orders at a restaurant and bartending on Friday to promote increased wages for restaurant servers and other workers whose main source of income are tips.
Reuters reports that the New York Democrat, who famously worked as a bartender before getting elected to Congress last year, bartended in promotion of the “Raise the Wage Act,” which would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and guarantee that minimum for tipped employees.
U.S. law exempts restaurant, nail salons and car washes from paying their tipped staff the minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, instead creating a “tip credit” of up to $5.12 per hour that allows them to pay as little as $2.13 per hour on the books.
Ocasio-Cortez told restaurant workers, customers and reporters at the Queensboro Restaurant in her New York City district that “any job that pays $2.13 per hour is not a job, it is indentured servitude.”
The National Restaurant Association has opposed the Raise the Wage Act, saying it would harm restaurant relying on margins between 3% and 6%, but supporters argue that restaurants are doing just fine in the seven states that mandate tipped employees receive the minimum wage.
Ocasio-Cortez regresa a ser bartender para promover salarios justos
La representante Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez volvió a tomar pedidos en un restaurante y preparó su comida el viernes para promover el aumento de los salarios de los servidores de restaurantes y otros trabajadores cuya principal fuente de ingresos son las propinas.
Reuters informa que el demócrata de Nueva York, que era famoso por haber trabajado como cantinero antes de ser elegido para el Congreso el año pasado, se hizo cargo de la promoción de la “Ley de Aumento del Salario”, que elevaría el salario mínimo a $ 15 la hora y garantizaría ese mínimo. empleados.
La ley de EE. UU. Exime a los restaurantes, salones de uñas y lavadores de autos de pagarle a su personal que recibe propinas el salario mínimo de $ 7.25 por hora, en lugar de eso, crea un “crédito de propinas” de hasta $ 5.12 por hora que les permite pagar tan solo $ 2.13 por hora en los libros. .
Ocasio-Cortez les dijo a los trabajadores de restaurantes, clientes y reporteros en el restaurante Queensboro en su distrito de la ciudad de Nueva York que “cualquier trabajo que paga $ 2.13 por hora no es un trabajo, es una servidumbre asegurada”.
La Asociación Nacional de Restaurantes se ha opuesto a la Ley de Aumento del Salario, diciendo que perjudicaría a los restaurantes que dependen de márgenes entre 3% y 6%, pero los partidarios argumentan que los restaurantes están bien en los siete estados que obligan a los empleados que reciben propinas a recibir el salario mínimo.