Off-duty cop and business owner interrupt jewelry store robbery

The St. Louis police is looking for two suspects following a robbery at a jewelry store on Saturday.

According to authorities, two suspects, one armed with an assault-style rifle and the other armed with a handgun, entered the Robinson’s Diamonds & Fine Jewelry store on 6497 Chippewa.

KMOV reports that one of the suspects kicked the window glass and entered the business. As he entered, the owner of the business and an off-duty St. Louis City police officer, both of whom were inside, fired shots at the suspects.

Both suspects retreated from the business, while one of them fired shots back at the men inside the jewelry store.

One of the suspects ran to a grey sedan and picked up the other suspect.

No one was injured.

Authorities are unclear regarding if either suspect was hit by gunfire.

The Force Investigation Unit responded to the incident and is handling the ongoing investigation.