Off-duty cop and business owner interrupt jewelry store robbery

The St. Louis police is looking for two suspects following a robbery at a jewelry store on Saturday.
According to authorities, two suspects, one armed with an assault-style rifle and the other armed with a handgun, entered the Robinson’s Diamonds & Fine Jewelry store on 6497 Chippewa.
KMOV reports that one of the suspects kicked the window glass and entered the business. As he entered, the owner of the business and an off-duty St. Louis City police officer, both of whom were inside, fired shots at the suspects.
Both suspects retreated from the business, while one of them fired shots back at the men inside the jewelry store.
One of the suspects ran to a grey sedan and picked up the other suspect.
No one was injured.
Authorities are unclear regarding if either suspect was hit by gunfire.
The Force Investigation Unit responded to the incident and is handling the ongoing investigation.
Policía fuera de servicio y dueño de negocio interrumpen robo a joyería
La policía de St. Louis está buscando a dos sospechosos después de un robo en una joyería el sábado.
Según las autoridades, dos sospechosos, uno armado con un rifle de asalto y el otro armado con una pistola, ingresaron a la tienda de diamantes y joyería fina Robinson en 6497 Chippewa.
KMOV informa que uno de los sospechosos pateó el vidrio de la ventana y entró al negocio. Cuando entró, el dueño del negocio y un oficial de policía fuera de servicio de la ciudad de St. Louis, ambos de los cuales estaban adentro, dispararon contra los sospechosos.
Ambos sospechosos se retiraron del negocio, mientras que uno de ellos le disparó a los hombres dentro de la joyería.
Uno de los sospechosos corrió a un sedán gris y recogió al otro sospechoso.
Nadie salió herido.
Las autoridades no tienen claro si alguno de los sospechosos fue alcanzado por disparos.
La Unidad de Investigación de la Fuerza respondió al incidente y está manejando la investigación en curso.