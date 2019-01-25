Off-duty officer killed in accidental shooting

An off-duty St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer was killed during an accidental shooting, police said early Thursday morning.
According to KMOV, the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Dover Place near Colorado Avenue, which is about four blocks north of Carondelet Park.
Police told the local news media outlet that the female officer, who was later identified as 24-year-old Katlyn Alix, was at the home of another officer when the accidental shooting occurred.
Authorities reported that Alix was with two male offices when one of the men mishandled a gun and shot her in the chest. After being shot, the two male officers took her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police said the two male officers were on duty at the time of the shooting. They are both 29 years old.
St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said the following during a morning press conference: “What’s going on is that two on-duty officers went b one of their homes. They were on duty. While they were at that particular home, an off-duty female officer came to that home. While they were there at that home there was, what we understand to be, an accidental discharge. The female off-duty officer was shot in the chest and she was brought to the hospital by those officers. Upon arrival shortly thereafter she was pronounced dead.”
The Force Investigative Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.
Oficial fuera de servicio asesinada en tiroteo accidental
Una oficial de la Policía Metropolitana de St. Louis fuera de servicio murió durante un tiroteo accidental, dijo la policía el jueves por la mañana.
Según KMOV, el tiroteo ocurrió justo antes de la 1 de la madrugada en Dover Place, cerca de Colorado Avenue, que se encuentra a unas cuatro cuadras al norte de Carondelet Park.
La policía le dijo al medio local de noticias que la agente, que luego fue identificada como Katlyn Alix, de 24 años, estaba en la casa de otro oficial cuando ocurrió el tiroteo accidental.
Las autoridades informaron que Alix estaba en dos oficinas masculinas cuando uno de los hombres manejó mal un arma y le disparó en el pecho. Después de recibir un disparo, los dos oficiales varones la llevaron al hospital, donde fue declarada muerta.
La policía dijo que los dos oficiales varones estaban de servicio en el momento del tiroteo. Ambos tienen 29 años.
El jefe de la policía de St. Louis, John Hayden, dijo lo siguiente durante una conferencia de prensa matutina: “Lo que está sucediendo es que dos oficiales de guardia fueron a uno de sus hogares. Estaban de servicio. Mientras estaban en esa casa en particular, una oficial fuera de servicio vino a esa casa. Mientras estaban allí, en ese hogar hubo, lo que entendemos que fue, una descarga accidental. La oficial fuera de servicio recibió un disparo en el pecho y fue llevada al hospital por esos agentes. A su llegada, poco después, fue declarada muerta”.
La Unidad de Investigación de la Fuerza está manejando la investigación en curso.