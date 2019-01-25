Off-duty officer killed in accidental shooting

An off-duty St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer was killed during an accidental shooting, police said early Thursday morning.

According to KMOV, the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Dover Place near Colorado Avenue, which is about four blocks north of Carondelet Park.

Police told the local news media outlet that the female officer, who was later identified as 24-year-old Katlyn Alix, was at the home of another officer when the accidental shooting occurred.

Authorities reported that Alix was with two male offices when one of the men mishandled a gun and shot her in the chest. After being shot, the two male officers took her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the two male officers were on duty at the time of the shooting. They are both 29 years old.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said the following during a morning press conference: “What’s going on is that two on-duty officers went b one of their homes. They were on duty. While they were at that particular home, an off-duty female officer came to that home. While they were there at that home there was, what we understand to be, an accidental discharge. The female off-duty officer was shot in the chest and she was brought to the hospital by those officers. Upon arrival shortly thereafter she was pronounced dead.”

The Force Investigative Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.