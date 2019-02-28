Off-duty police officer killed in crash on Highway 367

An off-duty St. Louis police officer was killed Tuesday night in a wrong-way crash on Highway 367.

The crash took place at around 7:00 p.m. near the Jamestown exit in north St. Louis County.

According to authorities, the officer was traveling north in the southbound lanes when he crashed into another vehicle. Fox 2 reports that the officer’s vehicle went off the highway, overturned, and landed back on the road.

The officer was identified as 58-year-old George Boggs, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The other driver, a 23-year-old man, was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.