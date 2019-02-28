Off-duty police officer killed in crash on Highway 367

An off-duty St. Louis police officer was killed Tuesday night in a wrong-way crash on Highway 367.
The crash took place at around 7:00 p.m. near the Jamestown exit in north St. Louis County.
According to authorities, the officer was traveling north in the southbound lanes when he crashed into another vehicle. Fox 2 reports that the officer’s vehicle went off the highway, overturned, and landed back on the road.
The officer was identified as 58-year-old George Boggs, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.
The other driver, a 23-year-old man, was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Oficial de policía fuera de servicio muere en accidente en a carretera 367
Un oficial de policía fuera de servicio de St. Louis murió el martes por la noche en un accidente en la autopista 367.
El choque ocurrió alrededor de las 7:00 p.m. cerca de la salida de Jamestown en el norte del condado de St. Louis.
Según las autoridades, el oficial viajaba hacia el norte en los carriles hacia el sur cuando se estrelló contra otro vehículo. Fox 2 informa que el vehículo del oficial salió de la carretera, volcó y aterrizó de nuevo en la carretera.
El oficial fue identificado como George Boggs, de 58 años, quien fue declarado muerto en la escena. El oficial no llevaba puesto el cinturón de seguridad en el momento del accidente.
El otro conductor, un hombre de 23 años, fue trasladado a un hospital para ser atendido por lesiones menores.
La Patrulla de Carreteras del Estado de Missouri está investigando el accidente.