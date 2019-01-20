Officer involved in shooting in East St. Louis

A St. Clair County sheriff deputy was involved in a shooting in East St. Louis after pulling over a car at 18th Street and Ridge in East St. Louis, at around 12:00 a.m. Saturday.
According to Fox 2, the deputy asked the man to get out of the car. The man complied with instructions, but then ran from the deputy.
In a video, the suspect can be seen dropping a gun and then stopping to pick it up. The deputy ordered the man not to pick up the gun but the man began reaching for the gun and then the deputy shot the suspect.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital and his condition remains unknown.
Oficial involucrado en tiroteo en East St. Louis
Un oficial del alguacil del condado de St. Clair estuvo involucrado en un tiroteo en East St. Louis después de detener un automóvil en 18th Street y Ridge en East St. Louis, alrededor de las 12:00 a.m. del sábado.
Según Fox 2, el oficial le pidió al hombre que saliera del auto. El hombre obedeció las instrucciones, pero luego salió corriendo del diputado.
En un video, se puede ver al sospechoso soltando un arma y luego deteniéndose para recogerla. El oficial le ordenó al hombre que no levantara el arma, pero el hombre comenzó a alcanzar el arma y luego el oficial disparó al sospechoso.
El sospechoso fue trasladado a un hospital local y su condición sigue siendo desconocida.