Officer involved in shooting in East St. Louis

A St. Clair County sheriff deputy was involved in a shooting in East St. Louis after pulling over a car at 18th Street and Ridge in East St. Louis, at around 12:00 a.m. Saturday.

According to Fox 2, the deputy asked the man to get out of the car. The man complied with instructions, but then ran from the deputy.

In a video, the suspect can be seen dropping a gun and then stopping to pick it up. The deputy ordered the man not to pick up the gun but the man began reaching for the gun and then the deputy shot the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital and his condition remains unknown.