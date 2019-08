Official autopsy concludes Epstein committed suicide by hanging himself

New York City’s chief medical examiner determined on Friday that suicide by hanging was the cause of death for financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell six days ago while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The autopsy conclusions rebutted many conspiracy theories circulating on social media about the death of the former financier, who was friends with high-power people like former president Bill Clinton and current president Donald Trump.

One of those conspiracy theories was fueled by Trump himself, when he retweeted a conservative comedian’s claim that the Clintons had had Epstein killed so he couldn’t reveal secrets linked to them.

Chief Medical Examiner Barbara Sampson said her determination of the cause of death came after a “careful review of all investigative information, including complete autopsy findings.”

“Cause: Hanging. Manner: Suicide,” the statement said, providing no additional details for Sampson’s findings.

Reuters reports that attorney General William Barr ordered the removal of the warden at the jail on Tuesday, after pointing to “serious irregularities” at the facility. Two corrections officers assigned to Epstein’s unit, which was understaffed, were also placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of investigations.