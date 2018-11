Official says Iran open to talks with US if Trump changes “approach” to nuclear deal

As Iran prepared for the full restoration of economic sanctions imposed Monday by the Trump administration, a top Iranian official signaled they would be open to talking to the United States about a new arms nuclear accord if Washington changes its “approach” to discussing the deal they abandoned earlier this year.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told USA Today in an exclusive interview that his government would consider fresh diplomacy if there were “foundations for a fruitful dialogue” on the Iran nuclear reduction deal, from which Trump pulled United States out of in May 2015.

“Mutual trust is not a requirement to start negotiations – mutual respect is a requirement,” Zarif told USA Today.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani had previously said on state TV that the Trump “administration does not believe in diplomacy. It believes in imposition.” Zarif’s remarks are a step in the opposite direction, one that seems to want to reach common ground with Washington.

The White House has not yet commented on Zarif’s remarks.

On Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, said that “the Iranian regime has a choice. It can either do a 180-degree turn from its outlaw course of action and act like a normal country, or it can see its economy crumble. We hope a new agreement with Iran is possible.”

The Trump administration sanctioned more than 700 Iranian banks, companies and individuals. It issued oil-sanctions waivers to China, India, Italy, Greece, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey, which will allow them to keep purchasing Iran’s oil.