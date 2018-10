Chinese intelligence officer extradited to US to face espionage charges

A Chinese intelligence officer has been extradited to the United States to face economic espionage charges, it was announced by U.S. officials on Wednesday.

Yanjun Xu, an alleged operative for China’s Ministry of State Security, was arrested and charged with conspiring to commit economic espionage and steal trade secrets from major U.S. aviation and aerospace firms, the U.S. Justice Department said.

The Hill reports that U.S. officials were able to apprehend the Chinese national alleged to be an active member of Beijing’s intelligence.

Assistant Attorney General for National Security, John Demers, said in a statement on Wednesday. “This case is not an isolated incident. It is part of an overall economic policy of developing China at American expense. We cannot tolerate a nation’s stealing our firepower and the fruits of our brainpower. We will not tolerate a nation that reaps what it does not sow.”

Xu was charged with conspiracy to commit economic espionage, conspiracy to commit trade secret theft, attempted economic espionage by theft or fraud and attempted theft of trade secrets by taking or deception.

The charges, which were unveiled Wednesday, will likely escalate tensions between the United States and China, already at a historic high as result of the Trump administration’s actions against Beijing on trade.

The Chinese Embassy has not yet issued a statement on the matter.