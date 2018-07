Ofo is leaving St. Louis bike-sharing market

Chinese bike-sharing company Ofo announced plans to scale back its operations in many U.S. markets, including St. Louis.

On Tuesday, the company confirmed that it will remove its 750 yellow rental bikes from city streets by the end of this week.

“As we continue to bring bike share to communities across the globe, Ofo has begun to prioritize operations in a number of successful markets, allowing us to continue to serve our customers at the high level of quality they have come to expect,” Ofo’s head of North America, Andrew Daley, said, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

However, Bird scooter-sharing company is making a comeback to the city, after being forced to withdraw its services for failing to have a permit. The scooters that took the city by surprise last week are coming back to fill in the gap left by Ofo.

St. Louis has proved to be a market to embrace for scooter- and bike-rental companies. Lime continues to operate in the city with over more than 1,000 bikes across the region.