Oil prices rise over anticipation of U.S. sanctions on Iran

Oil prices were higher on Monday, supported by concerns that less petroleum Iranian output will tighten markets once U.S. sanctions are put in place on November. However, gains were limited by higher supply from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the United States.

Reuters reports that Brent crude oil LCOc1 was up 50 cents at $78.14 a barrel by 1215 GMT. U.S. crude CLc1 was 10 cents higher at $69.90.

The two benchmarks have risen over the last two weeks with Brent gaining more than 10 percent on expectations that global supply will tighten later this year as Iran is unable to export as much oil.

“Exports from OPEC’s third-biggest producer are falling faster than expected and worse is to come ahead of a looming second wave of U.S. sanctions,” Stephen Brennock, analyst at a London brokerage PVM Oil Associates, told Reuters. “Fears of an impending supply crunch are gaining traction.”

According to experts, Brent is “supported by the notion that U.S. sanctions on Iranian crude oil exports will eventually lead to constricted markets.”

Edward Bell, an analyst at Emirates NBD bank in Dubai, said: “Iranian production is already showing signs of decline, falling by 150,000 barrels per day last month as importers of Iranian barrels will already be moving away from taking shipments.”