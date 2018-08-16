Omarosa says Trump is trying to silence her because he’s afraid

Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former member of the Trump administration, claimed in an interview with MSNBC that president Donald Trump is trying to silence her after his campaign filed an arbitration, claiming she violated a non-disclosure agreement.
Manigault Newman gave the interview ahead of the release of her new book, “Unhinged”, in which she makes a variety of salacious claims about the president. She said the president was afraid of what she knew and would speak publicly about.
“It is interesting that he is trying to silence me. What is he trying to hide or afraid of? If he had not said anything that is derogatory or demeaning to African-Americans and women, why would he go to the extent to shut me down?”
Omarosa revealed that she secretly recorded numerous people within the Donald Trump administration during the time she worked at the White House.
A Trump campaign official that remained unnamed told ABC News that the arbitration was filed for “breach of her 2016 confidentiality agreement with the Trump campaign.”
The statement continued: “President Trump is well known for giving people opportunities to advance in their careers and lives over the decades, but wrong is wrong, and a direct violation of an agreement must be addressed and the violator must be held accountable.”
Omarosa dice que Trump está tratando de silenciarla porque tiene miedo
Omarosa Manigault Newman, ex miembro de la administración Trump, afirmó en entrevista con MSNBC que el presidente Donald Trump está tratando de silenciarla después de que su campaña presentara un arbitraje, alegando que violó un acuerdo de no divulgación.
Manigault Newman dio la entrevista antes del lanzamiento de su nuevo libro, “Unhinged”, en el que hace una variedad de afirmaciones salaces sobre el presidente. Ella dijo que el presidente tenía miedo de lo que ella sabía y de lo que hablaría públicamente.
“Es interesante que intente silenciarme. ¿De qué trata de esconderse o tiene miedo? Si él no hubiera dicho nada que fuera peyorativo o degradante hacia los afroamericanos y las mujeres, ¿por qué iría al extremo de callarme?”.
Omarosa reveló haber grabado en secreto a numerosas personas dentro de la administración de Donald Trump durante el tiempo que trabajó en la Casa Blanca.
Un oficial de campaña de Trump que permaneció sin ser identificado dijo a ABC News que el arbitraje fue presentado por “incumplimiento de su acuerdo de confidencialidad 2016 con la campaña de Trump”.
La declaración continuó: “El presidente Trump es muy conocido por brindar oportunidades a las personas para avanzar en sus carreras y vidas a lo largo de décadas, pero lo incorrecto es incorrecto, y se debe abordar una violación directa de un acuerdo y se debe responsabilizar al infractor”.