Omarosa says Trump is trying to silence her because he’s afraid

Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former member of the Trump administration, claimed in an interview with MSNBC that president Donald Trump is trying to silence her after his campaign filed an arbitration, claiming she violated a non-disclosure agreement.

Manigault Newman gave the interview ahead of the release of her new book, “Unhinged”, in which she makes a variety of salacious claims about the president. She said the president was afraid of what she knew and would speak publicly about.

“It is interesting that he is trying to silence me. What is he trying to hide or afraid of? If he had not said anything that is derogatory or demeaning to African-Americans and women, why would he go to the extent to shut me down?”

Omarosa revealed that she secretly recorded numerous people within the Donald Trump administration during the time she worked at the White House.

A Trump campaign official that remained unnamed told ABC News that the arbitration was filed for “breach of her 2016 confidentiality agreement with the Trump campaign.”

The statement continued: “President Trump is well known for giving people opportunities to advance in their careers and lives over the decades, but wrong is wrong, and a direct violation of an agreement must be addressed and the violator must be held accountable.”