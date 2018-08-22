One dead, one injured, in double shooting at MetroLink station

One person was killed and another wounded at a shooting that took place Tuesday evening at the MetroLink station on South Grand Boulevard, St. Louis police said.
One of the victims was shot in the face, while the other was shot in the chest. Both victims are male. One has already been declared dead at a local hospital.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the station just south of Highway 40 (Interstate 64), near the campus of St. Louis University.
According to police, a conflict that started at a nearby Chipotle continued at the station on the west side of Grand above the MetroLink tracks, where one person opened fire. The man who is still alive was involved in the original conflict, while it is yet unclear if the deceased was involved.
Police said the suspect left on foot and headed north.
Several witnesses have come forward. However, police are still waiting for video footage from the transit station.
“We do appreciate that there were citizens that came forth and tried to help and that there are citizens that are being witnesses for us, and we certainly appreciate that,” Deputy Chief Rochelle Jones said.
Jones added, “My message to the public is to ride MetroLink, be aware of your surroundings, and if there’s any problems there’s MetroLink security – contact them and contact police.”
Police tapped off the station on Tuesday evening and blocked off the South Grand Boulevard bridge.
Un muerto, un herido, en tiroteo doble en estación de MetroLink
Una persona murió y otra resultó herida en un tiroteo que tuvo lugar la noche del martes en la estación de MetroLink en South Grand Boulevard, dijo la policía de St. Louis.
Una de las víctimas recibió un disparo en la cara, mientras que a la otra le dispararon en el pecho. Ambas víctimas son hombres. Uno ya ha sido declarado muerto en un hospital local.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que el tiroteo ocurrió poco después de las 6:30 p.m. en la estación justo al sur de la autopista 40 (Interestatal 64), cerca del campus de la Universidad de St. Louis.
Según la policía, un conflicto que comenzó en un Chipotle cercano continuó en la estación en el lado oeste de Grand por encima de las vías de MetroLink, donde una persona abrió fuego. El hombre que aún está vivo estuvo involucrado en el conflicto original, mientras que aún no está claro si el fallecido estuvo involucrado.
La policía dijo que el sospechoso se fue a pie y se dirigió hacia el norte.
Varios testigos se han presentado. Sin embargo, la policía aún espera imágenes de video de la estación de tránsito.
“Apreciamos que hubo ciudadanos que vinieron e intentaron ayudar y que hay ciudadanos que nos están testificando, y ciertamente lo apreciamos”, dijo la Jefa Adjunta Rochelle Jones.
Jones agregó: “Mi mensaje al público es viajar en MetroLink, tengan en cuenta su entorno, y si hay algún problema, existe la seguridad de MetroLink: comuníquense con ellos y comuníquese con la policía”.
La policía acordonó la estación el martes por la tarde y bloqueó el puente South Grand Boulevard.