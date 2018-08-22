One dead, one injured, in double shooting at MetroLink station

One person was killed and another wounded at a shooting that took place Tuesday evening at the MetroLink station on South Grand Boulevard, St. Louis police said.

One of the victims was shot in the face, while the other was shot in the chest. Both victims are male. One has already been declared dead at a local hospital.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the station just south of Highway 40 (Interstate 64), near the campus of St. Louis University.

According to police, a conflict that started at a nearby Chipotle continued at the station on the west side of Grand above the MetroLink tracks, where one person opened fire. The man who is still alive was involved in the original conflict, while it is yet unclear if the deceased was involved.

Police said the suspect left on foot and headed north.

Several witnesses have come forward. However, police are still waiting for video footage from the transit station.

“We do appreciate that there were citizens that came forth and tried to help and that there are citizens that are being witnesses for us, and we certainly appreciate that,” Deputy Chief Rochelle Jones said.

Jones added, “My message to the public is to ride MetroLink, be aware of your surroundings, and if there’s any problems there’s MetroLink security – contact them and contact police.”

Police tapped off the station on Tuesday evening and blocked off the South Grand Boulevard bridge.



