One of two teens shot in Spanish Lake on Sunday has died, according to police

One of two teens who were shot Sunday in Spanish Lake has died, according to authorities.

19-year-old Melvon Smith died on Monday from injuries sustained in the shooting that took place in the 1200 block of Walker Avenue. Police say Smith lived in the 1400 block of Cove Lane in Spanish Lake.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis County Police officers were called to reports of a shooting on Walker at about 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. They found Smith in a front yard with a gunshot wound.

A second victim, a 17-year-old boy, was found in a nearby yard. He had also been shot.

Both victims were taken to a hospital in critical condition. Smith later died.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the ST. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.