One person in custody in the shooting death of a 7-year-old in St. Louis

One person is in custody in connection with the death of a 7-year-old boy who was fatally shot this week in St. Louis, according to Lt. Col. Rochelle Jones.
Police made the announcement on Wednesday but provided no further details.
Xavier Using was shot and killed Monday while he was playing with his sisters in the backyard of their home in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood, when two men were shooting at each other in the street.
Dawn Usanga, Xavier’s mother, told CNN: “The bullet went though my son’s throat and then grazed my daughter’s elbow.
An 18-year-old was also critically wounded. He was reportedly a friend of the family.
Xavier was scheduled to start second grade at Clay Elementary on Tuesday. Mourners attended a vigil for him on Wednesday night, where there were flowers and candles and action figures of Captain America and Iron Man.
Dawn Usanga told CNN affiliate KMOV: “The people in the community, everybody knew my son. He was the boy who always smiled. He would run up and give you a hug.”
Xavier’s sister, Angel, told CNN that her brother was “a happy baby, always happy.”
Una persona detenida en la muerte a tiros de un niño de 7 años en St. Louis
Una persona está detenida en relación con la muerte de un niño de 7 años que recibió un disparo mortal esta semana en St. Louis, según el teniente coronel Rochelle Jones.
La policía hizo el anuncio el miércoles pero no proporcionó más detalles.
Xavier Using fue asesinado a tiros el lunes mientras jugaba con sus hermanas en el patio trasero de su casa en el vecindario Hyde Park de la ciudad, cuando dos hombres se disparaban en la calle.
Dawn Usanga, la madre de Xavier, le dijo a CNN: “La bala atravesó la garganta de mi hijo y luego rozó el codo de mi hija.
Un joven de 18 años también resultó gravemente herido. Según los informes, era un amigo de la familia.
Xavier tenía programado comenzar el segundo grado en Clay Elementary el martes. Los dolientes asistieron a una vigilia por él el miércoles por la noche, donde había flores y velas y figuras de acción del Capitán América y Iron Man.
Dawn Usanga le dijo a KMOV, afiliada de CNN: “La gente de la comunidad, todos conocían a mi hijo. Era el chico que siempre sonreía. Él correría y te daría un abrazo.
La hermana de Xavier, Angel, le dijo a CNN que su hermano era “un bebé feliz, siempre feliz”.