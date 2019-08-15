One person in custody in the shooting death of a 7-year-old in St. Louis

One person is in custody in connection with the death of a 7-year-old boy who was fatally shot this week in St. Louis, according to Lt. Col. Rochelle Jones.

Police made the announcement on Wednesday but provided no further details.

Xavier Using was shot and killed Monday while he was playing with his sisters in the backyard of their home in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood, when two men were shooting at each other in the street.

Dawn Usanga, Xavier’s mother, told CNN: “The bullet went though my son’s throat and then grazed my daughter’s elbow.

An 18-year-old was also critically wounded. He was reportedly a friend of the family.

Xavier was scheduled to start second grade at Clay Elementary on Tuesday. Mourners attended a vigil for him on Wednesday night, where there were flowers and candles and action figures of Captain America and Iron Man.

Dawn Usanga told CNN affiliate KMOV: “The people in the community, everybody knew my son. He was the boy who always smiled. He would run up and give you a hug.”

Xavier’s sister, Angel, told CNN that her brother was “a happy baby, always happy.”