Opposition in Venezuela seeks to seize oil revenue as Maduro issues threat

Venezuela’s opposition-controlled congress named new temporary boards of directors to state-oil firm PDVSA on Wednesday, seeking to seize the OPEC nation’s oil revenue from President Nicolás Maduro.

Maduro lashed out at the congress leader and self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guide, saying he would face the courts “sooner or later” for violating the constitution when he declared himself president.

Reuters reports that although many Western countries have recognized Guaidó as legitimate head of state, Maduro retains control of state institutions and Guide needs funds to assemble an interim government. That’s where control of PDVSA could help him.

“We have taken a step forward with the reconstruction of PDVSA,” Guaidó wrote on Twitter, after congress named the directors. “With this decision, we are not only protecting our assets, we also avoid continued destruction.”

The proposed Citgo board, which is PDVSA’s U.S. refiner, would be composted of Venezuelans Luisa Palacios, Angel Olmeta, Luis Urdaneta and Edgar Rincón, all of whom are currently living in the United States, plus one American director.