O’Rourke: “I will not in any scenario run for the United States Senate”

Beto O’Rourke said on MSNBC on Thursday night the he isn’t running for the Senate in 2020.

The former Texas congressman, who is currently running to win the presidential Democratic nomination, has been falling in the polls, but continues to be highly popular in his native state of Texas, where many experts believe he could flip the Senate seat for Democrats if he were to run for the Senate in 2020 and drop out of the presidential race.

Lawrence O’Donnell, host of The Last Word, told O’Rourke: “You know the question’s going to keep coming up. This question of what about dropping out of this presidential race and taking up the race for the Senate.”

O’Rourke had expressed earlier in the day, at a speech in his hometown of El Paso, Texas, that he would not be running for the Senate. “That would not be good enough for this community. That would not be good enough for El Paso. That would not be good enough for this country.”

He then again repeated his claim on O’Donnell’s show, when asked if he had marked Dec. 9 on his calendar, the last day to file in the Senate Democratic primary in Texas. O’Rourke said: “Let me make your show the place where I tell you and I tell the county I will not in any scenario run for the United States Senate. I’m running for president. I’m running for this country. I’m taking this fight directly to Donald Trump, and that is what I am exclusively focused on doing right now.”