O’Rourke: “I will not in any scenario run for the United States Senate”

Beto O’Rourke said on MSNBC on Thursday night the he isn’t running for the Senate in 2020.
The former Texas congressman, who is currently running to win the presidential Democratic nomination, has been falling in the polls, but continues to be highly popular in his native state of Texas, where many experts believe he could flip the Senate seat for Democrats if he were to run for the Senate in 2020 and drop out of the presidential race.
Lawrence O’Donnell, host of The Last Word, told O’Rourke: “You know the question’s going to keep coming up. This question of what about dropping out of this presidential race and taking up the race for the Senate.”
O’Rourke had expressed earlier in the day, at a speech in his hometown of El Paso, Texas, that he would not be running for the Senate. “That would not be good enough for this community. That would not be good enough for El Paso. That would not be good enough for this country.”
He then again repeated his claim on O’Donnell’s show, when asked if he had marked Dec. 9 on his calendar, the last day to file in the Senate Democratic primary in Texas. O’Rourke said: “Let me make your show the place where I tell you and I tell the county I will not in any scenario run for the United States Senate. I’m running for president. I’m running for this country. I’m taking this fight directly to Donald Trump, and that is what I am exclusively focused on doing right now.”
O’Rourke: “En ningún escenario me postularé para el Senado de los Estados Unidos”
Beto O’Rourke dijo en MSNBC el jueves por la noche que no se postulará para el Senado en 2020.
El ex congresista de Texas, que actualmente se postula para ganar la nominación demócrata presidencial, ha estado cayendo en las encuestas, pero sigue siendo muy popular en su estado natal de Texas, donde muchos expertos creen que podría cambiar el escaño del Senado para los demócratas si él iban a postularse para el Senado en 2020 y abandonar la carrera presidencial.
Lawrence O’Donnell, presentador de The Last Word, le dijo a O’Rourke: “Sabes que la pregunta seguirá surgiendo. Esta pregunta de qué tal abandonar la carrera presidencial y comenzar la carrera por el Senado “.
O’Rourke había expresado más temprano en el día, en un discurso en su ciudad natal de El Paso, Texas, que no se postularía para el Senado. “Eso no sería lo suficientemente bueno para esta comunidad. Eso no sería lo suficientemente bueno para El Paso. Eso no sería lo suficientemente bueno para este país “.
Luego volvió a repetir su reclamo en el programa de O’Donnell, cuando se le preguntó si había marcado el 9 de diciembre en su calendario, el último día para presentarse en las primarias demócratas del Senado en Texas. O’Rourke dijo: “Permítanme mostrarles el lugar donde les digo y le digo al condado que en ningún caso postularé para el Senado de los Estados Unidos. Me postulo para presidente. Me postulo para este país. Estoy llevando esta pelea directamente a Donald Trump, y eso es lo que estoy centrado exclusivamente en hacer en este momento “.