O’Rourke, Trump clash over border wall and immigration at simultaneous rallies in El Paso

Potential White House hopeful Beto O’Rourke clashed with president Donald Trump over the border wall and immigration, when they held simultaneous rallies at the border city of El Paso, Texas.

O’Rourke accused Trump of fear-mongering, while the Republican president mocked the Democrat as a “young man who lost.”

Reuters reports that O’Rourke, who narrowly lost his 2018 bid for a U.S. Senate seat, accused Trump of stoking “false fear” about immigrant and spreading “lies” about his hometown El Paso, which Trump said was dangerous before it put a border fence in place.

“We stand for America and we stand against a wall,” O’Rourke told a crowd of several thousand supporters. “Walls do not save lives, they end lives.”

Meanwhile, two hundred yards away in El Paso County Coliseum, Trump told supporters O’Rourke was “ young man who lost an election to Ted Cruz.”

Trump claimed that 35,000 people attended his rally, with about 10,000 inside the venue. But the city’s fire department allowed only the capacity 6,500 inside, the El Paso Times reported. Police estimated that between 10,000 and 15,000 attended the O’Rourke march and rally, the newspaper said.