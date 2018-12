OSHA calls for fine against company after two St. Louis workers died in elevator shaft

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited World Wrecking and Scrap Salvage Services Inc. after two of its workers fell and died in an elevator shaft in St. Louis in June.

OSHA is proposing penalties of $23,280.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the company failed to make sure the workers used a vertical lifeline or other “fall protection,” failed to conduct regular inspections of scaffold equipment; and failed to train workers to recognize and avoid hazards, according to OSHA.

In the OSHA report, it also states that the company failed to properly ground an electric motor used on the scaffold.

Keith Hanford is the owner of World Wrecking, a company registered with an address in Town and Country.

OSHA says World Wrecking hasn’t been cited for violations in any previous cases.

The workers who died in June 4 are 44-year-old Joey Hale and 58-year-old Ben Ricks. Hale lived in the 3700 block of Potomac Street. Ricks lived in the 4000 block of Peck Street.

They fell inside the elevator shaft at a building at 1501 Washington Avenue, which is being converted into a hotel.

OSHA announced its findings and proposed fine on Thursday. “Providing fall protection for employees working at heights is not optional and can prevent tragedies,” Bill McDonald, director of OSHA’s St. Louis area office, said in a statement.