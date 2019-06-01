OTSL Announces 2019 Festival Season with Roberto Kalb in Rigolleto

Opera Theatre of Saint Louis Announces 2019 Festival Season
with Roberto Kalb in Rigolleto
May 10th, 2019 – St. Louis Missouri.- 2019 Season, Andrew Jorgensen’s First as General Director, Includes World Premiere of Terence Blanchard and Kasi Lemons’ Fire Shut Up in My Bones, and All-New Productions of The Marriage of Figaro, Rigoletto, and The Coronation of Poppea.
St. Louis, MO, May 30, 2019 – Opera Theatre of Saint Louis has announced the complete schedule for OTSL’s 2019 Festival Season, which will run May 25 – June 30, 2019. The season continues OTSL’s long-standing commitment creating resonant new opera performed by the greatest young artists of this generation. Three all-new productions will be performed in repertory with the previously announced Fire Shut Up in My Bones, which is the company’s 28th world premiere. The newly announced productions are Mozart’s comedy The Marriage of Figaro, Verdi’s masterpiece Rigoletto, and Monteverdi’s bloody political thriller The Coronation of Poppea. The season, which will be Andrew Jorgensen’s first as the company’s General Director, will also include the annual Center Stage concert, highlighting the talents of OTSL’s highly selective young artist programs.
“I couldn’t be more delighted to begin my tenure at Opera Theatre of Saint Louis with such a rich and diverse season of brilliant music making and powerful story telling,” said General Director Designate Andrew Jorgensen. “While these operas span several centuries, they share one common thread: the power and beauty of live music to stir the soul. There is no better place to see these stories come alive than an intimate venue like the Loretto-Hilton Center – and what a talented group of artists we have assembled to create truly transformative experiences! I invite audiences far and wide to discover this season with us. It’s going to be a wonderful journey.”
All operas are accompanied by members of the Grammy Award-winning St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and are performed in English, with projected English titles. Details on casting, creative teams, and performance dates can be found in the following pages.
The Marriage of Figaro
May 25, 31, June 6, 8, 12, 16, 19, and 29
Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro opens the 2019 season with a new production directed by two-time Tony nominee and Metropolitan Opera veteran Mark Lamos. Christopher Allen returns to OTSL after conducting The Grapes of Wrath and La traviata.
Mozart’s comic masterwork takes place over the course of the day of the wedding of two servants in the house of Count Almaviva, Figaro and Susanna. The Count is determined to seduce Susanna before she ties the knot with Figaro. Susanna, however, has other ideas, and with the help of the Countess and a troublesome pageboy, a plan is set into motion to stop the madness before the day’s end. Filled with moments of hilarity, sincerity, and humanity, The Marriage of Figaro reminds audiences that love will always prevail – and that forgiveness is always within reach.
The roles of Figaro and Susanna will be performed by Aubrey Allicock and Monica Dewey, starts whose careers began at OTSL Young Artists. Mr. Allicock, who is best remembered for his heartbreaking portrayal of Emile Griffith in the world premiere of Champion, returns to OTSL after debuts a such prominent venues as the Metropolitan Opera, Opera Philadelphia, and Washington National Opera. Ms. Dewey, who sang as a Gaddes Festival Artist in 2017’s Titus and who returns in 2018 as Alexandra in Regina, will represent the United States in the 2018 Operalia competition in Lisbon.
Baritone Theo Hoffman, last seen as Josef K. in 2017’s The Trial, will sing the jealous Count Almaviva. Soprano Susanna Biller, who has recently originated world-premier roles at the Minnesota Opera and San Francisco Opera, sings his wife, the Countess Rosina.
Rigoletto
June 1, 5, 14, 20, 22, 26, and 30
Rigoletto, Verdi’s tale of love and revenge, returns to the OTSL stage for the first time in over a decade. Rigoletto, the court jester, serves up acerbic insults to amuse the court of the Duke of Mantua, while the licentious Duke seduces any woman who catches his eye. The jester begrudgingly serves his master until a curse from one of the Duke’s wronged families leaves Rigoletto uneasy. The final straw comes when the Duke steals Rigoletto’s own daughter Gilda away from him. Determined to seek revenge, Rigoletto sets a plan into action to end the Duke – but instead ends up reaping the hatred he helped sow.
Baritone Roland Wood returns to OTSL for his second Verdi title role after his critically acclaimed appearance in 2016’s Macbeth. Since Macbeth, he has enjoyed international fame, performing at the Royal Opera House, English National Opera, and Santa Fe Opera. Soprano So Young Park, who dazzled as Zerbinetta in 2016’s Ariadne on Naxos, sings his beloved daughter Gilda, who recently made her debut at the Metropolitan Opera, and appears frequently at the LA Opera. Tenor Joshua Wheeker makes his leading role debut with OTSL as the Duke after spending a year in the Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist Program at the LA Opera.
Casablanca-born stage director Bruno Ravella makes his OTSL debut with the production, and OTSL Head of Music Staff and Resident Conductor Roberto Kalb makes his debut conducting the full run of a mainstage production.
The Coronation of Poppea
June 9, 13, 15, 22, 26, and 28
Claudio Monteverdi’s The Coronation of Poppea, first performed in 1643, has been thrilling audiences from the beginning of operatic history with its story of political intrigue, blackmail, murder, and divine intervention. Poppea, a social-climbing noblewoman, has won the heart of Nero, the Emperor of Rome, and plans to marry him and become empress. Many obstacles stand in her way, but Poppea will stop at nothing until she takes the throne.
The staying power of this extraordinary early masterpiece is captured brilliantly in director Tim Albery’s new performing edition, which he originally devised in 2014 for Opera North (Leeds, England) based on his own translation. “The result,” wrote The Guardian, “suggests that the piece was a significant prototype for both kinds of opera, musical and soap… all set to music of the most sensuous and exquisite beauty.”
For the OTSL production, Poppea will be conducted by Nicholas Kok in his US debut. The highly sought-after English conductor’s previous appearances include multiple engagements with English National Opera, Staatstheater Stuttgart, Oper Koeln, London Philharmonic, BBC Symphony, and Radio Sinfonie Orchester Berlin. Mezzo-soprano Emily Fons, who sings the title character Poppea, recently created the role of Ruby in Jennifer Higdon’s Cold Mountain and makes her company debut at the Seattle Opera in 2019. Acclaimed young tenor Brenton Ryan as Nero, who was recently seen at the Metropolitan Opera, LA Opera, and Houston Grand Opera. Metropolitan Opera veteran bass-baritone David Pittsinger sings the doomed Seneca, and internationally renowned soprano Patricia Schuman sings the role of Arnalta, Poppea’s confidant.
Fire Shut Up in My Bones
June 15, 19, 21, 23, 27, and 29
As announced earlier in 2018, Fire Shut Up in My Bones will continue OTSL’s critically acclaimed New Works, Bold Voices series of new American opera, commissioned by OTSL to broaden the operatic canon. Co-commissioned with Jazz St. Louis, this opera-in-jazz by Grammy Award-winning composer Terence Blanchard (Champion, A Tale of God’s Will – A Requiem for Katrina) and screenwriter and librettist Kasi Lemmons (Eve’s Bayou, Black Nativity) is adapted from the memoir of celebrated writer and New York Times columnist Charles Blow.
A powerfully redemptive memory story, Fire Shut Up in My Bones traces the tale of young “Charles-Baby” growing up in the tiny town of Gibsland, Louisiana – where the legacy of his elders is closely felt alongside a near-constant wash of violence. The young Charles’ attachment to his mother – a fiercely driven woman – cannot protect him from secret abuse at the hands of an older cousin. Years follow of anger and searing self-questioning, until Charles faces a life-changing decision: continue the cycle of violence or chose forgiveness instead.
The cast features debuts of three of prominent American singers. Bass-baritone Davóne Tines sings the role of Charles Blow, having previously originated roles in major world premieres including Girls of the Golden West at San Francisco Opera, and has appeared at the Teatro Real de Madrid and Opéra National de Paris, among other prestigious international venues. Soprano Julia Bullock, whose operatic career began in OTSL’s Monsanto Artists-in-Training program, has enjoyed an international career at the English National Opera, the San Francisco Opera, and the Festival d’Aix-en-Provence. Soprano Karen Slack, whose recent credits include performances at Lyric Opera of Chicago and Washington National Opera sings the role of Charles’ mother. OTSL Artistic Director James Robinson directs, and William Long makes his OTSL debut conducting.
Center Stage
June 25, 2019
OTSL’s now-annual Center Stage concert returns for a one-night-only event of extraordinary singing, showcasing the talents of OTSL’s Richard Gaddes Festival Artists and Gerdine Young Artists, one of the most selective young artist programs in the country, accepting 30 to 40 singers annually from among as many as 1200 applicants. Music Director Emeritus Stephen Lord will lead members of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra on stage for this exclusive performance.
Single tickets will be available for purchase , with prices starting at just $25 per ticket. For more information about the 2019 Festival Season, visit ExperienceOpera.org or call the Opera Theatre box office at (314) 961-0644.
Opera Theatre of Saint Louis with Roberto Kalb as Resident Conductor
Mr. Kalb’s new position complements his ongoing responsibilities as Head of Music
Roberto Kalb become Opera Theatre of Saint Louis’s Resident Conductor, commencing with the 2018 spring festival season. His new position complements his current responsibilities as Head of Music. Mr. Kalb made his debut with Opera Theatre during the 2015 Festival Season, serving under Music Director Stephen Lord as Assistant to the Music Director.
In his new position as Resident Conductor, Mr. Kalb will assist principal conductors in each festival season and conduct a variety of performances in the season’s repertoire. Additionally, Mr. Kalb will consult in auditions of both principal and young artists, as well as liaise with management of the St. Louis Symphony in coordinating the configuration of the orchestras performing for each of the season’s productions.
An active conductor and composer, Roberto Kalb has performed in Mexico, France, Germany, and throughout the United States. He holds degrees from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, the University of Michigan, and the New England Conservatory of Music. He has served as Associate Conductor to the Juventas New Music Ensemble and Assistant Conductor to the Livermore Valley Opera Company, and was the first person to be admitted into both the composition and conducting programs at the European American Musical Alliance in Paris, France. Mr. Kalb’s awards include winner of the American Prize for Orchestral Composition (2013), 2nd prize in the Washington International Composition Competition (2012), the Ann Arbor Symphony Sight and Sound Competition (2011), the New England Conservatory’s Honors Competition (2012), The Maddy Summer Artist Award (2004), and was twice the recipient of the Departmental Honors in Composition (2007, 2009) from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. In 2006, he composed and conducted the score for Leon Choi’s award-winning independent film Blind Love.
On May 2, the Taxman Family held an evening at his residence to introduce talented orchestra conductor Roberto Kalb; Mrs. Maria Taxman invited all attendees to the St. Louis Opera season, highlighting the promising career of this young Mexican-born who is doing a great job at the St. Louis Opera House, putting the name up of Hispanics who stand out all over the world.
OTSL Anuncia su Festival de Temporada 2019 con Roberto Kalb en Rigolleto
May 10th, 2019 – St. Louis Missouri.- La Temporada 2019, anuncia a Andrew Jorgensen, por primera vez como director general, incluye el estreno mundial de Terence Blanchard y Kasi Lemons Fire Shut Up in My Bones, y todas las nuevas producciones de The Marriage of Figaro, Rigoletto y The Coronation of Poppea.
St. Louis, MO, 30 de mayo de 2019 – Opera Theatre of Saint Louis ha anunciado el calendario completo de la temporada de festivales 2019 de OTSL, que se realizará del 25 de mayo al 30 de junio de 2019. La temporada continúa el compromiso de OTSL de crear una nueva ópera resonante Realizado por los más grandes artistas jóvenes de esta generación. Se realizarán tres producciones totalmente nuevas en el repertorio con el anunciado Fire Shut Up in My Bones, que es el 28º estreno mundial de la compañía. Las producciones recientemente anunciadas son la comedia de Mozart The Marriage of Figaro, la obra maestra de Verdi Rigoletto y el sangriento thriller político The Coronation of Poppea de Monteverdi. La temporada, que será la primera de Andrew Jorgensen como Director General de la compañía, también incluirá el concierto anual de Center Stage, destacando los talentos de los programas de artistas jóvenes altamente selectivos de OTSL.
“No podría estar más complacido de comenzar mi permanencia en el Opera Theatre de Saint Louis con una temporada tan rica y diversa de música brillante y poderosa narración de historias”, dijo el Director General Designado Andrew Jorgensen. “Si bien estas óperas se extienden por varios siglos, comparten un hilo común: el poder y la belleza de la música en vivo para conmover al alma. No hay mejor lugar para ver cómo cobran vida estas historias que un lugar íntimo como el Loretto-Hilton Center, ¡y qué grupo de artistas tan talentosos hemos reunido para crear experiencias verdaderamente transformadoras! Invito a públicos de todo el mundo a descubrir esta temporada con nosotros. Será un viaje maravilloso “.
Todas las óperas están acompañadas por miembros de la Orquesta Sinfónica de St. Louis, ganadora del Premio Grammy, y se realizan en inglés, con títulos en inglés proyectados. Los detalles sobre el casting, los equipos creativos y las fechas de rendimiento se pueden encontrar en las siguientes páginas.
El matrimonio de fígaro
25 de mayo, 31, 6 de junio, 8, 12, 16, 19 y 29.
The Marriage of Figaro de Mozart abre la temporada 2019 con una nueva producción dirigida por el dos veces nominado al Tony y veterano de Metropolitan Opera Mark Lamos. Christopher Allen regresa a OTSL después de dirigir The Grapes of Wrath y La traviata.
La obra maestra cómica de Mozart se lleva a cabo durante el día de la boda de dos sirvientes en la casa del Conde Almaviva, Figaro y Susanna. El Conde está decidido a seducir a Susanna antes de que ella haga un nudo con Figaro. Susanna, sin embargo, tiene otras ideas, y con la ayuda de la condesa y un chico de la página problemático, se pone en marcha un plan para detener la locura antes del final del día. Llena de momentos de hilaridad, sinceridad y humanidad, The Marriage of Figaro recuerda a las audiencias que el amor siempre prevalecerá, y que el perdón siempre está al alcance.
Los papeles de Figaro y Susanna serán interpretados por Aubrey Allicock y Monica Dewey, comienzos cuyas carreras comenzaron en OTSL Young Artists. Allicock, quien es mejor recordado por su desgarradora interpretación de Emile Griffith en el estreno mundial de Champion, regresa a OTSL después de estrenar en lugares tan prominentes como la Ópera Metropolitana, la Ópera de Filadelfia y la Ópera Nacional de Washington. La Sra. Dewey, que cantó como Artista del Festival Gaddes en el Titus de 2017 y que regresa en 2018 como Alexandra en Regina, representará a los Estados Unidos en la competencia Operalia de 2018 en Lisboa.
El barítono Theo Hoffman, visto por última vez como Josef K. en The Trial de 2017, cantará al celoso Conde Almaviva. La soprano Susanna Biller, quien recientemente ha creado papeles de primer nivel mundial en la Ópera de Minnesota y en la Ópera de San Francisco, canta a su esposa, la condesa Rosina.
Rigoletto
1, 5, 14, 20, 22, 26 y 30 de junio.
Rigoletto, la historia de amor y venganza de Verdi, regresa a la etapa OTSL por primera vez en más de una década. Rigoletto, el bufón de la corte, sirve severos insultos para divertir a la corte del duque de Mantua, mientras que el licencioso duque seduce a cualquier mujer que llame su atención. El bufón sirve a regañadientes a su maestro hasta que una maldición de una de las familias ofendidas por el duque deja a Rigoletto incómodo. La gota final llega cuando el duque le roba a la hija de Rigoletto, Gilda, que se la lleva. Determinado a buscar venganza, Rigoletto pone en marcha un plan para acabar con el Duque, pero en cambio termina cosechando el odio que él ayudó a sembrar.
El barítono Roland Wood regresa a OTSL para su segundo papel en el título de Verdi después de su aclamada aparición en Macbeth en 2016. Desde Macbeth, él ha disfrutado de fama internacional, actuando en la Royal Opera House, English National Opera y Santa Fe Opera. El Soprano So Young Park, que deslumbró como Zerbinetta en Ariadne en Naxos en 2016, canta a su querida hija Gilda, quien recientemente debutó en el Metropolitan Opera, y aparece con frecuencia en el LA Opera. El tenor Joshua Wheeker hace su debut en el papel principal con OTSL como Duke después de pasar un año en el Programa de Jóvenes Artistas Domingo-Colburn-Stein en la Ópera de Los Ángeles.
El director de escena nacido en Casablanca, Bruno Ravella, hace su debut en la OTSL con la producción, y el Director del Personal de Música y Director Residente de la OTSL, Roberto Kalb, hace su debut dirigiendo la carrera completa de una producción principal.
La Coronación De Poppea
9, 13, 15, 22, 26 y 28 de junio.
The Coronation of Poppea de Claudio Monteverdi, que se realizó por primera vez en 1643, ha sido una audiencia emocionante desde el principio de la historia operística con su historia de intriga política, chantaje, asesinato e intervención divina. Poppea, una noble de escalada social, se ha ganado el corazón de Nerón, el Emperador de Roma, y planea casarse con él y convertirse en emperatriz. Muchos obstáculos se interponen en su camino, pero Poppea no se detendrá ante nada hasta que ella tome el trono.
El poder de permanencia de esta extraordinaria obra maestra temprana se captura de manera brillante en la nueva edición de interpretación del director Tim Albery, que originalmente diseñó en 2014 para Opera North (Leeds, Inglaterra) basada en su propia traducción. “El resultado”, escribió The Guardian, “sugiere que la pieza fue un prototipo significativo para ambos tipos de ópera, musical y de jabón … todo ambientado en la música de la belleza más sensual y exquisita”.
Para la producción de OTSL, Poppea será dirigida por Nicholas Kok en su debut en Estados Unidos. Las apariciones previas del muy codiciado director de orquesta inglés incluyen múltiples compromisos con la Ópera Nacional de Inglaterra, el Staatstheater Stuttgart, la Oper Koeln, la Filarmónica de Londres, la BBC Symphony y la Radio Sinfonie Orchester Berlin. La mezzo-soprano Emily Fons, quien canta el personaje del título Poppea, recientemente creó el papel de Ruby en Cold Mountain de Jennifer Higdon y hace su debut en la compañía en la Ópera de Seattle en 2019. El joven tenor Brenton Ryan fue aclamado como Nero, quien fue recientemente visto en el Metropolitan Opera, LA Opera y Houston Grand Opera. David Pittsinger, veterano de la Ópera Metropolitana, bajo el barítono, canta a la condenada Séneca, y la soprano reconocida internacionalmente Patricia Schuman canta el papel de Arnalta, la confidente de Poppea.
Fuego encerrado en mis huesos
15, 19, 21, 23, 27 y 29 de junio.
Como se anunció anteriormente en 2018, Fire Shut Up in My Bones continuará con la serie New Works, Bold Voices de la nueva ópera estadounidense, aclamada por la crítica y comisionada por OTSL, encargada por OTSL para ampliar el canon operístico. Comisionado junto con Jazz St. Louis, esta ópera en jazz del compositor Terence Blanchard (Campeón, Un cuento de la voluntad de Dios – Un réquiem para Katrina) y guitarrista Kasi Lemmons (Eve’s Bayou, Black Nativity) está adaptado de las memorias del célebre escritor y columnista del New York Times Charles Blow.
Una historia de memoria poderosamente redentora, Fire Shut Up in My Bones narra la historia del joven “Charles-Baby” que creció en la pequeña ciudad de Gibsland, Louisiana, donde el legado de sus mayores se siente al lado de un lavado casi constante de violencia. . El apego del joven Charles a su madre, una mujer ferozmente impulsada, no puede protegerlo de abusos secretos a manos de un primo mayor. Los años siguen a la ira y al auto cuestionamiento, hasta que Charles enfrenta una decisión que cambia su vida: continuar el ciclo de violencia o elegir el perdón en su lugar.
El elenco presenta debuts de tres de destacados cantantes estadounidenses. El barítono Davóne Tines interpreta el papel de Charles Blow, habiendo originado anteriormente papeles en estrenos mundiales importantes como Girls of the Golden West en la Ópera de San Francisco, y ha aparecido en el Teatro Real de Madrid y en la Ópera Nacional de París, entre otros prestigiosos artistas internacionales. sedes La soprano Julia Bullock, cuya carrera operística comenzó en el programa Monsanto Artists-in-Training de OTSL, ha disfrutado de una carrera internacional en la Ópera Nacional Inglesa, la Ópera de San Francisco y el Festival d’Aix-en-Provence. La soprano Karen Slack, cuyos créditos recientes incluyen actuaciones en Lyric Opera of Chicago y Washington National Opera, interpreta el papel de la madre de Charles. El director artístico de OTSL, James Robinson, dirige, y William Long hace su debut como director de OTSL.
Escenario central
El actual concierto anual de Center Stage de OTSL regresa para un evento de una noche de canto extraordinario, mostrando los talentos de los artistas del Festival Richard Gaddes y Gerdine Young Artists de OTSL, uno de los programas de artistas jóvenes más selectivos del país, que aceptan de 30 a 40 cantantes anualmente de entre 1200 aspirantes. El director musical Emeritus Stephen Lord dirigirá a los miembros de la Orquesta Sinfónica de St. Louis en el escenario para esta presentación exclusiva.
Los boletos individuales estarán disponibles para su compra, con precios desde $ 25 por boleto. Para obtener más información sobre la temporada de festivales 2019, visite ExperienceOpera.org o llame a la taquilla del Teatro Opera al (314) 961-0644.
Opera Theatre of Saint Louis presenta a
Roberto Kalb como Director Residente
La nueva posición del Sr. Kalb complementa sus responsabilidades actuales como Jefe de Música
Roberto Kalb se convirtió en el Director Residente del Teatro de la Ópera de San Luis, comenzando con la temporada de festival de primavera de 2018. Su nuevo cargo complementa sus responsabilidades actuales como Jefe de Música. El Sr. Kalb hizo su debut con el Teatro de la Ópera durante la temporada de festivales de 2015, bajo la dirección del Director musical Stephen Lord como Asistente del Director Musical. En su nuevo cargo como director residente, el Sr. Kalb asistirá a los directores principales en cada temporada del festival y llevará a cabo una variedad de actuaciones en el repertorio de la temporada. Además, el Sr. Kalb consultará en las audiciones de artistas principales y jóvenes, así como de enlace con la administración de la Sinfonía de San Luis para coordinar la configuración de las orquestas que se presentarán en cada una de las producciones de la temporada.
Roberto Kalb, un director y compositor en activo, se ha presentado en México, Francia, Alemania y en todo Estados Unidos. Es licenciado por el Conservatorio de Música de San Francisco, la Universidad de Michigan y el Conservatorio de Música de Nueva Inglaterra. Se ha desempeñado como Director Asociado del Juventas New Music Ensemble y Director Asistente de la Livermore Valley Opera Company, y fue la primera persona en ser admitida tanto en la composición como en la realización de programas en la European American Musical Alliance en París, Francia. Los premios del Sr. Kalb incluyen el ganador del Premio Americano de Composición Orquestal (2013), el segundo premio en el Concurso Internacional de Composición de Washington (2012), el Concurso de Visión y Sonido Sinfónico de Ann Arbor (2011), el Concurso de Honores del Conservatorio de Nueva Inglaterra (2012) , Maddy Summer Artist Award (2004), y recibió el doble de los honores departamentales en composición (2007, 2009) del Conservatorio de Música de San Francisco. En 2006, compuso y dirigió la partitura de la galardonada película independiente Blind Love, de Leon Choi.
El pasado 2 de Mayo la Familia Taxman realizo una velada en su residencia para dar a conocer al talentoso Director de Orquesta Roberto Kalb; La Sra. Maria Taxman invito a todos los presentes a la temporada de Ópera de St. Louis, destacando la carrera prometedora de este joven de origen mexicano que está realizando un estupendo trabajo en Teatro de Ópera de St. Louis, poniendo en alto el nombre de los Hispanos que se destacan en todo el mundo.