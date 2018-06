Papa John’s worker killed man who threw concrete through door

A worker at a St. Louis Papa John’s shot and killed a man who threw a piece of concrete through the restaurant door early Saturday, according to police.

31-year-old Ollice Upchurch, of St. Louis County, was found dead from a gunshot wound at about 1:40 a.m.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Upchurch had thrown a large piece of concrete through the front door of the Papa John’s at 3630 South Grand Boulevard in the Gravois Park neighborhood, when a worker came out of the business and fired at Upchurch using his personal handgun.

Upchurch then drove away but crashed his vehicle at the intersection of Chippewa Street and South Grand Boulevard, about three blocks away from the Papa John’s.

Officers found Upchurch in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 30-year-old employee has not been charged. Police say they are waiting advisement from the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office after applying for warrants on the man.

It was reported that no one was injured by the concrete thrown into the business.

Papa John’s released a statement Tuesday morning in response to the shooting.

“The incident that occurred at one of our locations in St. Louis is a tragic event. The safety of our team members and customers is a top priority at Papa John’s. Company policy prohibits employees from utilizing firearms in the performance of their duties. We are fully cooperating with the police department’s investigation.”