Parents of baby who died at St. Louis home with fentanyl are charged

52-year-old Robert Hasenfratz and 27-year-old Samantha Poppleton were charged Tuesday in the case of a 9-month-old baby who died with fentanyl and morphine in her system, police reported.

Hasenfratz and Poppleton, the baby’s parents, were charged with child endangerment resulting in a child’s death. Hasenfratz was also charged with illegal gun possession.

The baby was identified as Aurora Poppleton-Hasenfratz, who was found dead at about 4 a.m. on May 14 at their home in the 3900 block of Alexander Street, in the city’s Dutchtown neighborhood.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch informs that, at the time, police had called the child’s death a “suspicious sudden death.”

According to charging documents, Hasenfratz had used heroin in the girl’s room the previous day and stored drugs near her toys, where the baby slept.

Poppleton was charged because she had knowledge of her boyfriend’s behavior.

The bail for the couple was set at $150,000 each, cash-only.