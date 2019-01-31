Parents of St. Louis officer killed in Russian roulette game, want answers

The parents of a St. Louis police officer killed by another officer in a shooting police while playing a Russian roulette game have hired attorneys who say there haven’t been enough answers in the case and pledged to launch their own inquiry.
A funeral was held for officer Katlyn Alix, 24, on Wednesday, almost a week after she was allegedly shot in the chest by another police officer, 29-year-old Nathaniel Hendren, at his apartment. Hendren was charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.
Alix’s mother said on Wednesday at a news conference with her attorneys in St. Louis: “I’m still waiting for the answers.”
Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner sentir this week a letter to the city’s police chief and the head of the Department of Public Safety raising questions about how evidence was collected from Hendren’s apartment. In the letter dated Monday, Gardner wrote that “there was probable cause at the scene that drugs or alcohol may be a contributing factor in a potential crime,” adding that her office requested blood samples from the officers but that police said the hospital would not honor her office’s search warrant to draw blood. Gardner said the “procedure is common in criminal investigations.”
Attorneys for Alix’s family are weighing whether or not a civil matter will be pursued in the case. They have requested that evidence and other information be preserved.
“We need to sort through the fact and the fiction, and what’s rumor and what’s real,” attorney Scott Rosenblum said. “And we intend to do that.”
Padres de oficial de St. Louis asesinada en juego de ruleta rusa, quieren respuestas
Los padres de una oficial de policía de St. Louis asesinada por otro oficial en un juego de ruleta rusa contrataron a abogados que dicen que no hubo suficientes respuestas en el caso y se comprometieron a iniciar su propia investigación.
Se llevó a cabo un funeral para la agente Katlyn Alix, de 24 años, el miércoles, casi una semana después de que supuestamente recibió un disparo en el pecho por otro oficial de policía, Nathaniel Hendren, de 29 años, en su apartamento. Hendren fue acusado de homicidio involuntario y acción criminal armada.
La madre de Alix dijo el miércoles en una conferencia de prensa con sus abogados en St. Louis: “Todavía estoy esperando las respuestas”.
La abogada del circuito, Kimberly Gardner, recibió esta semana una carta al jefe de policía de la ciudad y al jefe del Departamento de Seguridad Pública en la que plantea preguntas sobre cómo se recogieron las pruebas en el departamento de Hendren. En la carta fechada el lunes, Gardner escribió que “había una causa probable en la escena de que las drogas o el alcohol podrían ser un factor contribuyente en un posible crimen”, y agregó que su oficina solicitó muestras de sangre de los oficiales, pero que la policía dijo que el hospital no lo haría. Honrar la orden de búsqueda de su oficina para extraer sangre. Gardner dijo que el “procedimiento es común en las investigaciones criminales”.
Los abogados de la familia de Alix están sopesando si se tratará o no un asunto civil en el caso. Han pedido que se conserven las pruebas y otra información.
“Tenemos que analizar el hecho y la ficción, y qué es un rumor y qué es real”, dijo el abogado Scott Rosenblum. “Y tenemos la intención de hacer eso”.