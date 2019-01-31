Parents of St. Louis officer killed in Russian roulette game, want answers

The parents of a St. Louis police officer killed by another officer in a shooting police while playing a Russian roulette game have hired attorneys who say there haven’t been enough answers in the case and pledged to launch their own inquiry.

A funeral was held for officer Katlyn Alix, 24, on Wednesday, almost a week after she was allegedly shot in the chest by another police officer, 29-year-old Nathaniel Hendren, at his apartment. Hendren was charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

Alix’s mother said on Wednesday at a news conference with her attorneys in St. Louis: “I’m still waiting for the answers.”

Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner sentir this week a letter to the city’s police chief and the head of the Department of Public Safety raising questions about how evidence was collected from Hendren’s apartment. In the letter dated Monday, Gardner wrote that “there was probable cause at the scene that drugs or alcohol may be a contributing factor in a potential crime,” adding that her office requested blood samples from the officers but that police said the hospital would not honor her office’s search warrant to draw blood. Gardner said the “procedure is common in criminal investigations.”

Attorneys for Alix’s family are weighing whether or not a civil matter will be pursued in the case. They have requested that evidence and other information be preserved.

“We need to sort through the fact and the fiction, and what’s rumor and what’s real,” attorney Scott Rosenblum said. “And we intend to do that.”