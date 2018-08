Paul Manafort, former Trump campaign manager, found guilty of bank and tax fraud

Paul Manafort, president Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, was found guilty on Tuesday of eight criminal counts, including five counts of tax fraud.

Manafort was also found guilty of two counts of bank fraud and one count of failing to file foreign bank account reports.

Jurors could not reach a consensus on the 10 remaining counts in the bank fraud and tax crimes trial. U.S. District Court Judge T.S. Ellis, in turn, declared a mistrial on those counts.

This is the first high-profile jury decision stemming from the Special Counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign. Manafort will face a second trial in September in Washington, D.C., also regarding the Russia probe.

The news broke on the same day that Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to tax fraud and making an excessive campaign contribution.

CNBC reports that among the prosecution’s witnesses was Manafort’s former business associate, Rick Gates, who also participated on the presidential campaign of Donald Trump in 2016.

Gates had pleaded guilty earlier this year and cooperated with the prosecution.