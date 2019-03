Paul Manafort to be sentenced on Thursday

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, will be sentenced in Virginia by a federal judge on Thursday. Manafort has been charged with bank and tax fraud, crimes that were uncovered during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 election.

Reuters reports that U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis could deliver a life sentence to Manafort if he follows federal sentencing guidelines cited by prosecutors that call for 19 to 24 years in prison for the eight charges that the political consultant was convicted of last August.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

In addition to the sentencing, Manafort faces a separate case in Washington on March 13 on two conspiracy charges to which he pleaded guilty last September. The judge of the case, Amy Berman Jackson, could potentially stack that on top of the prison time given to Manafort by Ellis, instead of allowing the sentences to run concurrently.