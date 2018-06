Paul Manafort, Trump’s ex campaign manager, sent to jail pending trial

Paul Manafort, former manager of the 2016 Trump campaign, is going to jail after a federal judge on Friday revoked his bail.

The Special Counsel in the Russia investigation had asked a federal judge to place Manafort in jail until his trial in September after he was accused of witness tampering. The judge agreed with Mueller.

“I cannot turn a blind eye to this,” Judge Amy Berman Jackson said in a Washington courtroom, explaining that she could not just release Manafort with more restrictions.

“This isn’t middle school, I can’t take your phone,” Jackson added.

Manafort had been placed in house arrest while awaiting trial set for early fall. However, after prosecutors uncovered evidence that he and a Russian associate, Konstantin Kilimnik, had used encrypted messages to contact two witnesses, attorneys made a new attempt to place him behind bars.

Manafort will remain in pretrial detention until his trial, where he is charged with conspiracy and money laundering; he also faces a separate trial in Virginia.

Earlier during the day, President Donald Trump had downplayed his connection to Manafort.

“You know, Paul Manafort worked for me for a very short period of time. He worked for Ronald Reagan. He worked for Bob Dole. He worked for John McCain, or his firm did. He worked for many other Republicans. He worked for me, what 49 days or something. Very short period of time.”

This is the latest development in the ongoing Russia investigation of collusion in the 2016 presidential elections.