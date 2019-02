Pence calls for end to Maduro government at Florida rally

Vice President Mike Pence said at a Florida rally on Friday that the time for dialogue regarding the situation in Venezuela had ended and that all options were on the table.

“This is no time for dialogue. This is time for action,” Pence told the crowd at a campaign-style rally. “The time has come to end the Maduro dictatorship once and for all.”

The United States has recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’¡s interim president and has called for other countries to do so as well.

Reuters reports that Pence added that the United States was prepared to work with the opposition-run National Assembly to delivery humanitarian aid to Venezuela.

“We are prepared to work with the provisional government of Venezuela, the National Assembly and president Guaidó”, Pence said.

“The American people will marshal our resources and the resources of nations around the world to provide millions in humanitarian relief.”