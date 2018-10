Pentagon will deploy 5,000 troops to Mexico border to halt migrant caravan

The Pentagon will deploy up to 5,000 active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border in order to prevent members of a migrant caravan from illegally entering the country, a U.S. official said on Monday.

USA Today reports that about 2,100 National Guard troops are already fanned out across the border under an order from President Donald Trump earlier this year. Administration officials had said last week that they were considering sending up to 1,000 active duty troops to the southern border, but the number has now increased to 5,000 according to the Department of Homeland Security official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The troops are not expected to conduct law enforcement activities, but instead provide backup support to Border patrol agents manning the border.

In addition, Trump is expected to deliver a speech on Tuesday to outline further actions to halt the migrant caravan, which could include limiting or halting the ability of migrants to request asylum.

On Monday, Trump again characterized the migrant caravan as containing “many gang members” and “some very bad people,” without providing any evidence.

“Many gang members and some very bad people are mixed into the caravan heading to our southern border. Please go back, you will not be admitted into the United States unless you go through the legal process. This is an invasion of our country and our military is waiting for you!”