People worldwide are more angry, stressed and worried, new survey finds

People around the world are becoming more angry, stressed and worried, according to a new survey conducted by Gallup.
From around 150,000 people interviewed in over 140 countries, a third said they suffered stress , while at least one in five experienced sadness or anger.
The annual Gallup Global emotions Report asked people about their positive and negative experiences, the BBC reports.
The most negative country was Chad, followed by Niger. The most positive country was Paraguay, the report said.
The United States occupied the 39th spot in terms of positivity.
Researchers focused on the experiences of participants the day before the survey took place.
Participants were asked questions such as “did you smile or laugh a lot yesterday?” And “were you treated with respect?” In an effort to gain an insight into people’s daily experiences.
Around 71% of people said they experienced a considerable amount of enjoyment the day before the survey, but it also found that levels of stress and worry have reached a new high. 35% of those surveyed reported they were stressed, while 39% reported they had been worried the day before.
Nueva encuesta encuentra que personas en todo el mundo están más enojadas, estresadas y preocupadas
Las personas de todo el mundo están cada vez más enojadas, estresadas y preocupadas, según una nueva encuesta realizada por Gallup.
De las aproximadamente 150,000 personas entrevistadas en más de 140 países, un tercero dijo que sufrió estrés, mientras que al menos uno de cada cinco experimentó tristeza o enojo.
El informe anual de emociones de Gallup Global preguntó a las personas sobre sus experiencias positivas y negativas, informa la BBC.
El país más negativo fue Chad, seguido de Níger. El país más positivo fue Paraguay, según el informe.
Los Estados Unidos ocuparon el puesto 39 en términos de positividad.
Los investigadores se centraron en las experiencias de los participantes el día antes de la encuesta.
A los participantes se les hicieron preguntas como “¿sonrió o se rió mucho ayer?” Y “¿Lo trataron con respeto?” En un esfuerzo por comprender las experiencias diarias de las personas.
Alrededor del 71% de las personas dijeron que habían disfrutado mucho el día anterior a la encuesta, pero también encontraron que los niveles de estrés y preocupación han alcanzado un nuevo nivel. El 35% de los encuestados informaron que estaban estresados, mientras que el 39% informaron que habían estado preocupados el día anterior.