People worldwide are more angry, stressed and worried, new survey finds

People around the world are becoming more angry, stressed and worried, according to a new survey conducted by Gallup.

From around 150,000 people interviewed in over 140 countries, a third said they suffered stress , while at least one in five experienced sadness or anger.

The annual Gallup Global emotions Report asked people about their positive and negative experiences, the BBC reports.

The most negative country was Chad, followed by Niger. The most positive country was Paraguay, the report said.

The United States occupied the 39th spot in terms of positivity.

Researchers focused on the experiences of participants the day before the survey took place.

Participants were asked questions such as “did you smile or laugh a lot yesterday?” And “were you treated with respect?” In an effort to gain an insight into people’s daily experiences.

Around 71% of people said they experienced a considerable amount of enjoyment the day before the survey, but it also found that levels of stress and worry have reached a new high. 35% of those surveyed reported they were stressed, while 39% reported they had been worried the day before.