Pepsi bottling plant shuts down operations in Mexico over gang threats

A distributing company for PepsiCo announced it is closing its operations in southern Mexico after receiving threats from drug gangs.

Employees said they have been threatened by gang members who demanded money in exchange for protection of themselves and other gang groups, and threatened to hijack the plant’s delivery trucks if their demands weren’t met.

PepsiCo issued a statement saying the plant closed “to guarantee the security of its people and its supply chain.” This is the second plant closing after a Coca Cola plant shut operations earlier in the month in Mexico for the same reason.

The plant, owned by Grupo Gepp in the city of Altamirano is yet another indication of the growing violence the country is experiencing from drug lords and their groups.

Politicians haven’t been exempt from the violence as only a few days ago a politician was shot to the head while posing for a selfie with a supporter. His assassination marked the 112th since September. Mexican elections will be held on July 1st.

Grupo Gepp has said the closing is temporary.