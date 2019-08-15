Person mistakenly texts Missouri cop: “We got high together girl!”

A person mistakenly texted a Missouri cop a hilarious text message that went viral after police posted a screenshot of the conversation online.
According to Fox News, the conversation begins with a person inviting someone to “the game” Friday evening, with the promise of a free hot dog and a soda.
The police officer then went on to tell the person that they had the wrong number, using some humor: “I would love to go to the game tonight! Sadly I think you have the wrong number.”
However, the sender insists that the two know each other, writing that they went to another game together: “With Shari & Diana we got high together girl! Get dressed and I will pick you up in the truck remember.”
When the cop from Winfield, Mo., revealed his identity and replied: “”Pretty sure we didn’t get high together,” the person conceded they indeed have the wrong number.
The officer then showed a little humor and added: “I tried to tell you that but nnnooo I don’t know what I’m talking about.”
The Winfield Police Department posted the awkward conversation on their Facebook page with the caption: “We were invited to go to a baseball game tonight!!!! Unfortunately, we don’t think they are gonna come pick us up.”
Persona envía mensaje de texto a policía de Missouri por error: “¡Nos drogamos juntos, chica!”
Una persona envió un mensaje de texto por error a un policía de Missouri con un mensaje de texto hilarante que se volvió viral después de que la policía publicara una captura de pantalla de la conversación en línea.
Según Fox News, la conversación comienza con una persona que invita a alguien al “juego” el viernes por la noche, con la promesa de un hot dog gratis y un refresco.
El oficial de policía luego le dijo a la persona que tenía el número equivocado, usando algo de humor: “¡Me encantaría ir al juego esta noche! Lamentablemente creo que tienes el número equivocado.
Sin embargo, el remitente insiste en que los dos se conocen y escribe que fueron juntos a otro juego: “¡Con Shari y Diana nos drogamos juntos, chica! Vístete y te recogeré en el camión, recuerda”.
Cuando el policía de Winfield, Missouri, reveló su identidad y respondió: “” Estoy bastante seguro de que no nos drogamos juntos “, la persona admitió que efectivamente tenían el número equivocado.
El oficial luego mostró un poco de humor y agregó: “Traté de decírtelo pero noooo, no sabía de qué estaba hablando”.
El Departamento de Policía de Winfield publicó la incómoda conversación en su página de Facebook con la leyenda: “¡Nos invitaron a ir a un juego de béisbol esta noche! Desafortunadamente, no creemos que vengan a recogernos”.