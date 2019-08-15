Person mistakenly texts Missouri cop: “We got high together girl!”

A person mistakenly texted a Missouri cop a hilarious text message that went viral after police posted a screenshot of the conversation online.

According to Fox News, the conversation begins with a person inviting someone to “the game” Friday evening, with the promise of a free hot dog and a soda.

The police officer then went on to tell the person that they had the wrong number, using some humor: “I would love to go to the game tonight! Sadly I think you have the wrong number.”

However, the sender insists that the two know each other, writing that they went to another game together: “With Shari & Diana we got high together girl! Get dressed and I will pick you up in the truck remember.”

When the cop from Winfield, Mo., revealed his identity and replied: “”Pretty sure we didn’t get high together,” the person conceded they indeed have the wrong number.

The officer then showed a little humor and added: “I tried to tell you that but nnnooo I don’t know what I’m talking about.”

The Winfield Police Department posted the awkward conversation on their Facebook page with the caption: “We were invited to go to a baseball game tonight!!!! Unfortunately, we don’t think they are gonna come pick us up.”