Peru and US draw in friendly match

The manager of the United States Men’s National Team, Dave Sarachan, said his youthful team competed well against Peru, but expressed disappointment over the 1-1 result.
“We feel disappointed that it ended in a tie,” Sarachan said post-match. “We realize they have chances but when you’re 1-0 up that late in the game, you want to close it out. We allowed a player to get on the back post, didn’t do great there, they tied it.” He said referring to Peru’s goal, which tied the game.
The United States had gone ahead early in the second half by way of Josh Sargent, who put the home side ahead in the 49th minute.
However, Sarachan, also expressed optimism for his team’s future. “In the big picture of things, we had three players who earned their first caps tonight. We had a lot of young guys, some new guys. You’ve always got to keep in mind that we played a team that’s been together a long time in Peru and we’ve been together for four or five days here.
“So I thought the responde from the guys, competing-wise, was excellent. Coming away with a draw from a very strong Peru team is nothing to sink your heads down for. Keep your heads high is what we told them; a good night for this young group.”
The match was played in Connecticut, as part of friendlies being played all over the world between national sides.
Perú y Estados Unidos empatan en partido amistoso
El entrenador del Equipo Nacional Masculino de los Estados Unidos, Dave Sarachan, dijo que su equipo juvenil compitió bien contra Perú, pero expresó su decepción por el resultado de 1-1.
“Nos sentimos decepcionados de que terminó en un empate”, dijo Sarachan después del partido. “Nos damos cuenta de que tienen posibilidades, pero cuando tienes un marcador de 1-0 al final del juego, quieres cerrarlo. Permitimos que un jugador se pusiera en el poste de atrás, no lo hicimos muy bien allí, lo empataron”, dijo refiriéndose al gol de Perú, que empató el juego.
Estados Unidos se había adelantado a principios de la segunda mitad a través de Josh Sargent, quien puso al equipo local por delante en el minuto 49.
Sin embargo, Sarachan también expresó optimismo por el futuro de su equipo. “En el panorama general de las cosas, tuvimos tres jugadores que obtuvieron sus primeras tapas esta noche. Tuvimos muchos chicos jóvenes, algunos chicos nuevos. Siempre hay que tener en cuenta que jugamos contra un equipo que lleva mucho tiempo juntos, Perú, y nosotros hemos estado juntos durante cuatro o cinco días aquí.
“Así que pensé que la respuesta de los muchachos, en términos de competencia, fue excelente. Salir con un empate de un equipo peruano muy fuerte no es nada para hundirse. Mantener la cabeza alta es lo que les dijimos; una buena noche para este joven grupo”.
El partido se jugó en Connecticut, como parte de los amistosos que se jugaron en todo el mundo entre equipos nacionales.