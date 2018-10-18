Peru and US draw in friendly match

The manager of the United States Men’s National Team, Dave Sarachan, said his youthful team competed well against Peru, but expressed disappointment over the 1-1 result.

“We feel disappointed that it ended in a tie,” Sarachan said post-match. “We realize they have chances but when you’re 1-0 up that late in the game, you want to close it out. We allowed a player to get on the back post, didn’t do great there, they tied it.” He said referring to Peru’s goal, which tied the game.

The United States had gone ahead early in the second half by way of Josh Sargent, who put the home side ahead in the 49th minute.

However, Sarachan, also expressed optimism for his team’s future. “In the big picture of things, we had three players who earned their first caps tonight. We had a lot of young guys, some new guys. You’ve always got to keep in mind that we played a team that’s been together a long time in Peru and we’ve been together for four or five days here.

“So I thought the responde from the guys, competing-wise, was excellent. Coming away with a draw from a very strong Peru team is nothing to sink your heads down for. Keep your heads high is what we told them; a good night for this young group.”

The match was played in Connecticut, as part of friendlies being played all over the world between national sides.